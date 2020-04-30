Actress Holly Marie Combs Blames Trump for Grandfather’s Coronavirus Death

Actress Holly Marie Combs has blamed President Donald Trump for the death of her grandfather, who voted for the president, following his death this week as a result of the Chinese coronavirus.

The Pretty Little Liars star made the comments in response to a Trump tweet where he denied having ever described the pandemic as a “hoax.”

“I never said the pandemic was a Hoax! Who would say such a thing?” Trump wrote. “I said that the Do Nothing Democrats, together with their Mainstream Media partners, are the Hoax. They have been called out & embarrassed on this, even admitting they were wrong, but continue to spread the lie!”

In her response, Combs argued that the death of her 89-year-old grandfather was Trump’s fault, describing the president as a “disgrace” to humanity.

“My grandfather died today. He voted for you. He believed you when you said this virus was no worse than the flu,” Combs wrote. “He believed every lie you muttered and sputtered. He died today from Covid-19 one day after his 66th wedding anniversary. You’re a disgrace to the human race.”

The 46-year-old, who dubs herself a “rebel with many causes,” has railed against Trump in the past, the Republican Party, and their voters.

After many pointed out that the blame should lie with the Chinese Communist Party — whose attempt to cover up the outbreak has been widely reported — Combs said she had “zero tolerance” for Trump supporters, appearing to compare them to the devil.

“Zero tolerance for Trumpers. Zero,” the Charmed star wrote. “Take it to someone else’s timeline. Not today Satan.”

