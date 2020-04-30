Sarah Silverman Exposes Sen. Gillibrand’s #MeToo Double Standards for Biden, Franken

Actress-comedian Sarah Silverman called out Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) on Wednesday over her apparent #MeToo double standard when it comes to former vice president Joe Biden’s sexual assault accuser and former congressional staffer Tara Reade.

“But [you] called on ⁦[Al Franken]⁩ to resign w/out the ethics investigation HE asked for??” tweeted Silverman of the senator on Wednesday.

The actress, who attached a CNN piece, entitled, Kirsten Gillibrand on Tara Reade allegation: ‘I support Vice President Biden,’ was referring to former U.S. senator Al Franken (D-MN), who fell under fire in 2017 after journalist Leeann Tweeden accused him of fondling her while asleep and shoving his tongue down her throat without her consent.

But u called on ⁦@alfranken⁩ to resign w/out the ethics investigation HE asked for?? Kirsten Gillibrand on Tara Reade allegation: 'I support Vice President Biden' – CNNPolitics https://t.co/sUm4oYN44j — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) April 29, 2020

At the time of the accusations, Sen. Gillibrand was part of a cohort of female senators who demanded that Franken resign from the Senate over his inappropriate behavior. Senators Kamala Harris (D-CA), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Patty Murray (D-WA), Claire McCaskill (D-MO), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) had joined Gillibrand in demanding that Franken resign.

Now, Gillibrand — and others on the political left — do not appear as interested in the latest sexual assault accusations, which are this time being waged against presidential candidate Joe Biden, who is expected to be the Democrat nominee to face President Donald Trump in November.

Even actress Alyssa Milano, who had put herself front and center of the 2018 witch trial against now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, has remained a supporter of Biden, telling Reade, “I hear and see you,” but stopping short of saying that she believes her.

Soon after that, Milano went on to promote a “women’s” town hall campaign event for Biden.

The Conflict of Interest actress has also stated that she just “can’t picture” Biden “doing any of the things of which he’s accused” — a far cry from where Milano — and others, such as Sen. Gillibrand — were not too long ago, when the accused was somebody else.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.