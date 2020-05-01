Rose McGowan Accuses Buzzfeed Reporter of Victim Shaming in Tara Reade Article: ‘You Are a Pig of a Woman’

Actress Rose McGowan has taken her beef with a female Buzzfeed News reporter public over a reference to Harvey Weinsteien in a recent article about Joe Biden accuser Tara Reade.

In a series of text messages that she posted on social media, McGowan called the reporter a “pig of a woman” and “dense af [as fuck]” for creating the impression that the actress was motivated by money in accusing Weinstein of rape.

“I spoke to @BuzzFeedNews to advocate for truth, to advocate for everyone’s right to speak to power This is what I got. I want people to see how media shames survivors by choosing how to ‘contextualize’ them. Be better faster,” McGowan tweeted late Thursday.



She added that the article “victim shames” and made her feel “dirty.”

The Buzzfeed article was co-authored by Rosie Gray and Ruby Cramer, but the screenshots didn’t reveal which of the two McGowan was corresponding with.

Rose McGowan has emerged as one of Hollywood’s few vocal supporters of Tara Reade, who has accused Biden of sexually assaulting her three decades ago when she worked as a Senate staffer. The Charmed actress became a prominent #MeToo figure when she accused Harvey Weinstein of raping her. She also blamed Hollywood elites of protecting Weinstein and ignoring her claim for years.

McGowan took issue with a line in the Buzzfeed article saying that the actress “accused Harvey Weinstein of rape and reached a $100,000 settlement in 1997.”

“What in the actual anything does my hundred k settlement have to do with anything,” McGowan said in the text exchange. “And you write Weinstein accuser. Ummm, yeah, he’s a convicted rapist.”

The Buzzfeed reporter replied that mentioning the financial settlement was intended to provide “context for the reader.”

But Rose McGowan wasn’t buying it. She said that the article omitted more relevant context like her years of screen work and advocacy. The actress also said that she reached the settlement with Weinstein as a way of documenting his misconduct.

“What doesn’t contextualizes [sic] me is that I demanded a small amount of money so I could trick Harvey Weinstein into signing a piece of paper that acknowledged something bad happened so that when I took him down in the future I’d have evidence,” she wrote.

McGowan told the Buzzfeed reporter: “You are a pig of a woman. What a disappointment you are.”

