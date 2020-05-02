George Takei Says He’s Spreading Coronavirus Lie in Breitbart Chats

Star Trek actor George Takei thinks that Breitbart News readers are “idiots” and says he’s starting a rumor on “Breitbart chats” (whatever that is) that contracting the coronavirus will turn you gay.

George Takei, 83, made the bizarre comments in a tweet Saturday in which he insulted millions of Breitbart readers. “I’m starting a rumor on the Breitbart chats that Covid-19 turns you gay. That should keep a lot of these idiots at home,” he wrote.

Though he didn’t say, Takei appeared to be referring to quarantine protestors around the country who are demonstrating states’ prolonged stay-at-home orders and economic lock downs.

I'm starting a rumor on the Breitbart chats that Covid-19 turns you gay. That should keep a lot of these idiots at home. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 2, 2020

It remains unclear if Takei’s reference to “Breitbart chats” was meant to refer to reader comments sections or potentially social media replies.

Takei has repeatedly expressed his disdain for Trump supporters on Twitter. In December, the actor accused people who voted for and still support President Donald Trump of helping to destroy America.

“The thing about Trump voters is that they do not even realize they are enabling the desolation of our Republic,” he tweeted. “They somehow think they are preserving America, but in fact they are helping destroy it. And that is a tragedy of enormous scope.”

Last month, Takei took issue with President Trump’s referring to the coronavirus as the “Chinese virus,” contending that the phrase is “sending a signal to the haters in his constituency.”

The actor said on MSNBC that the phrase sends “a cold chill throughout the Asian-American community” and added that Trump is “sending a signal to the haters in his constituency, and there are plenty of them there.”

Takei endorsed Mayor Pete Buttigieg for president. When the candidate dropped out of the race earlier this year, Takei tweeted: “I am proud of Mayor Pete and what he has accomplished. I see him going all the way to the White House one day. ”

