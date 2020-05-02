Roger Waters Declares Joe Biden a ‘F**king Slime Ball’ Who Can’t Defeat Trump

Roger Waters of the rock band Pink Floyd declared Joe Biden (D), the Democrat Party’s presumptive nominee, a “fucking slime ball” and added that he “can’t imagine Biden beating Trump in an election” in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine.

Waters said he remains “on the fence” when it comes to encouraging the Democrat Party to dutifully rally behind Biden, telling the magazine that he is “so flabbergasted and gobsmacked by the way the Democratic National Committee has railroaded Bernie [Sanders]… again.”

“And has put in place a candidate — I can’t imagine Biden beating Trump in an election,” he admitted.

“Biden is such a fucking slime ball, he’s so weak, and has no appeal to anybody,” the “Another Brick in the Wall” rocker continued. “Trump, at least, is a snake oil salesman, he does tricks. He does them really badly, but people don’t care.”

The rocker, who supported Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), said he is “still staggering under the weight of them having rejected the only candidate who represented the people of America.”

“I obviously don’t know where I stand on that lesser of two evils question,” Waters explained, doubting Biden’s ability to lead.

“I’m not sure the path to a new America that is not ruled by the current ruling class — by money, plutocracy, and a capitalist society — will be made any easier with Biden as president,” he said.

Waters expressed his dissatisfaction with Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) departure in early April, telling his 354k Twitter followers, “Well, so now there’s nobody to vote for.”

Goodbye @BernieSanders and amen, here's hoping we meet now and then. Watch full video here: https://t.co/fyXaHx5uP6 pic.twitter.com/rEMWLqccWm — Roger Waters (@rogerwaters) April 9, 2020

Waters remains an outspoken critic of President Trump, calling him a “tyrant and mass murderer” during a New York at a Q&A session in February.

“This is a man who has failed at fucking everything in his life except becoming the biggest … tyrant and mass murderer and mass destroyer of everything that any of us might love or cherish in the whole [world], only because he has the power,” he stated.

“Unfortunately, he has his finger on the button on it, and he’s right. In ‘Pigs,’ when we put up that he has a bigger button and it works, it does. And it’s working all over the world, murdering brown people for profit,” he continued, referring to Sanders as the “only candidate who can possibly win against Donald Trump.”