Chelsea Handler Promotes NYT for Coronavirus Updates While Blaming GOP for Deaths

Leftist comedian Chelsea Handler suggested that Republicans are responsible for 3,000 coronavirus-related deaths per day in the United States — despite the Trump White House saying there’s evidence the disease originated in China.

“In the fog of conflicting information the reality is that we are numbing people to basically accept that 3000 people will die every day from June onwards?” tweeted Handler of the Wuhan coronavirus.

The Totally High actress went on to claim that 3,000 people dying each day in America is only “fathomable” because of “Republicans.”

“How is this even fathomable? Republicans,” said Handler. It turns out, Handler was pushing a Times story that’s received wholesale pushback by the White House.

“This is not a White House document nor has it been presented to the Coronavirus Task Force or gone through interagency vetting,” said White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere. “This data is not reflective of any of the modeling done by the task force or data that the task force has analyzed.”

Last month, Handler praised coronavirus lockdowns — not because she thinks they stop the spread of the Chinese virus — but because she believes they prevent school shootings, given that lockdowns have caused school closures and remote, off-campus learning.

Handler suggested that it took lockdowns for the United States to be able to go through the month of March without a school shooting since 2002.

“It took all schools to be closed and everyone forced to be inside because of a pandemic, but we finally did it,” she added.

The comedian, however, had failed to acknowledge that March 2020 also experienced more firearm background checks than anytime on record.

Handler has also joined the left-wing media’s attempts to block the public from being able to see parts — or all — of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus briefings by claiming that the media should consider suspending coverage of the daily White House event.

Handler implored the media to ask themselves whether or not they believe it is “responsible,” “ethical,” or safe for news organizations to continue to broadcast the latest updates from the president regarding the deadly Chinese coronavirus.

The Chinese coronavirus — also known as COVID-19 — which originated from Wuhan, China has killed 68,387 people in the United States as of Monday, according to the latest data provided by Johns Hopkins University at the time of publishing.

