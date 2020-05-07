‘Law & Order’ Star Chris Meloni: America ‘Closer to Authoritarian Rule’ After Michael Flynn Charges Dropped

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 08: (L-R) Actors Alano Miller, Chris Meloni and Jurnee Smollett-Bell speak onstage during the WGN America Winter 2016 TCA Press Tour for "Underground" at The Langham Huntington Hotel and Spa on January 8, 2016 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for WGN America)
Jerod Harris/Getty Images for WGN America
David Ng

Law & Order: SVU actor Chris Meloni threw countless people in jail during his 12 seasons playing a hot-headed NYPD detective. The actor appeared to still be in character on Thursday when he expressed frustration over the Justice Department’s decision to drop its case against Gen. Michael Flynn.

Chris Meloni blasted the Justice Department’s announcement, claiming corruption at the highest levels. “We take another step closer to corrupt authoritarian rule,” he wrote shortly the news broke on Thursday.

Breitbart News reported that the case against Flyyn was dropped after new evidence  showed FBI agents apparently attempting to trap the defendant into lying in the hopes that he would be prosecuted or fired. Earlier Thursday, prosecutor Brandon Van Grack withdrew from the case.

Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI under pressure and on the advice of his former counsel. But after the Mueller investigation found no evidence of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign, Flynn moved earlier this year to withdraw his guilty plea.

The case against Flynn began to collapse after Attorney General William Barr appointed an outside prosecutor, Jeffrey Jensen, to review the Justice Department’s case.

Chris Meloni has frequently used his Twitter account to mock President Donald Trump and members of his administration. The actor recently signed on to return to Law & Order: SVU for its upcoming 22nd season.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.