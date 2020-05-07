Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Emerges in Dior, Glittering Christian Louboutins

First Lady Melania Trump emerged from the White House for the National Day of Prayer in a subtle khaki frock and glittering stilettos.

Melania Trump spoke at the White House’s National Day of Prayer ceremony in the Rose Garden wearing a ready-to-wear Christian Dior sleeveless trench dress with black leather accents.

Mrs. Trump paired the Dior number with glittering iridescent snakeskin Christian Louboutin stilettos. The heels retail for about $700.

Last week, Mrs. Trump chose a similar silhouette when she helped plant trees on the White House’s South Lawn in an army green coat dress by Victoria Beckham.

