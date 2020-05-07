Spike Lee, Al Gore to Headline CNN Coronavirus Town Hall

CNN on Thursday evening will hold its weekly “Coronavirus Facts and Fears” town hall event with former Vice President Al Gore and left-wing Hollywood director Spike Lee.

“Tonight’s guests include former Vice President and environmentalist Al Gore and filmmaker Spike Lee. The latter will debut his short film, ‘New York New York,’ which is described as his ‘valentine to the city’ and is dedicated to medical and frontline workers,” the network said in a statement.

CNN host Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta, the network’s chief medical correspondent, will co-host the town hall, which will be the 10th edition of the event.

Gore, who has dedicated himself to climate change activism since leaving the White House, claimed in late April that there is a link between global warming and the pandemic.

“This climate crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic are linked in some ways, the preconditions that raise the death rate from COVID-19, a great many of them are accentuated, made worse, by the fossil fuel pollution. Not the CO2, which causes the climate crisis, but the particulates, the soot,” the former vice president told MSNBC host Chris Hayes. “President Trump is trying to use this crisis as an opportunity to turn the valves wide open for more pollution.”

As of Thursday, the U.S. has 1.26 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 74,665 deaths, according to data tracked by Johns Hopkins University. Approxlety 171,000 people have recovered from the deadly disease.