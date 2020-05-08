Rose McGowan: Hollywood Is a ‘Cult’ I Should Have Left Sooner

Actress Rose McGowan regrets the time she spent working in Hollywood, describing the industry as a “cult” that she should have left sooner.

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the former Charmed star explained how she felt blacklisted by the industry for speaking out about being sexually assaulted at the hands of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

“It was my day job. I acquitted myself very well, but it wasn’t the love of my life,” she said. “I refused to give up who I was forever just to stay in a [Hollywood] system that I fundamentally disagree with, that I think is a cult.”

“And then I get blacklisted after being sexually assaulted, and then what job are you doing to do?” McGowan continued. “Then it was like taking the dregs and scraping the bottom of the barrel trying to get what [roles] I could. That’s just a crap way to live. And it’s not artistically where I live.”

McGowan also admitted that her work made her feel both lonely and miserable. “I was a fringe person, and lonely as hell. I was very famous for being on TV; I was famous for not being me,” the actress explained.

McGowan was then asked whether she regretted going into the industry given her eventual experiences.

“I do, but at the same time, I think it was always going to be that way. Weirdly enough, my whole life, I was deathly afraid of being sexually assaulted, as I think most women are. It’s just a common [fear], the guy coming in at night with a mask on his face. That’s terrifying,” McGowan said. “It’s the Boogieman. But our ‘Boogieman’ is usually someone we know, even if it’s just at a breakfast meeting, in my case, at 10 in the morning.”

“I wish I had gotten out of Hollywood sooner,” she concluded.

The 46-year-old, who is planning to soon release her debut album Planet 9, has in recent months railed against the liberal establishment media and Democratic Party over their treatment of Tara Reade, who has accused former Vice President and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden of sexual assault back in 1993.

Last month, McGowan described the mainstream media and the Democratic Party as a “cult” because of their determination to dismiss Reade’s allegations.

“Republicans have always been painted as the bad guys, and I’ve always seen them more as a cult, but now I realize so are the Democrats and the media,” McGowan said at the time. “This is deeper than a cover-up. And I’m sad because there’s death around all corners and shadows in the daytime. It hurts.”

