RuPaul to Raise Funds for Planned Parenthood on ‘Price Is Right’ Special

Drag queen and reality TV star RuPaul is raising funds for abortion business Planned Parenthood on one of America’s iconic family game shows, The Price Is Right.

Broadway World reported the executive producer and host of RuPaul’s Drag Race, which airs on VH1, will appear on CBS’s The Price Is Right At Night, a primetime special hosted by Drew Carey and to air Monday, May 11.

CBS announced the drag queen and Emmy Award winner will “come on down” to play The Price Is Right “to raise money for the charity Planned Parenthood.”

.@RuPaul will #ComeOnDown for the #PriceIsRight Primetime Special! Catch this fabulous The Price Is Right At Night episode on Monday, May 11 at 8/7c on @CBS and @CBSAllAccess! https://t.co/NCXm5HWmrB — The Price Is Right (@PriceIsRight) May 4, 2020

“RuPaul is the most commercially successful drag queen of all time,” boasted the network. “[I]n 2017, he was included in the annual Time 100 list of the most influential people in the world.”

Bob Barker hosted the popular game show, which first aired in 1972, for 35 years. Carey took over after Barker’s retirement in 2007.

LifeNews reported that, in a 2017 interview with Marie Claire, RuPaul said his mother worked at Planned Parenthood right after her divorce. The drag queen expressed overwhelming appreciation for the abortion chain:

Women in our culture have been so marginalized and so really beaten down. We live in a masculine-dominated culture. How dare some man tell a woman what to do with her body. That is outrageous! Outrageous. As a human, that is a big issue for me that really strikes a chord. My mother, she had never really had a job before. Planned Parenthood represented so much freedom for us. For me to watch her blossom into a working woman and self-sufficient after this sort of system of being married to a man and staying home, after that façade fell apart, she built herself back up. In my heart, it represents so much strength, and I think it’s a very important organization.

In promoting his show, RuPaul told Marie Claire Donald Trump would not have been elected if more people accepted that gender and other boundaries are not to be taken seriously.

“We live in an egocentric culture, and Trump is the poster boy of that egocentric culture,” he said, comparing the president to a “f**king used car salesman.”

“Drag is the antithesis of ego,” he added.

Planned Parenthood is the nation’s largest abortion provider, receiving over $500 million annually in federal taxpayer funding. Nevertheless, the abortion giant has been the focus of multiple scandals, including Medicaid fraud, allegations of child sex abuse cover-up, and profiting from the harvest and sale of body parts of babies aborted in its clinics.