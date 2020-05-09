Jon Voight Praises ‘True Patriot’ Trump: ‘This Is a Man Who Took on Evil’

Veteran Hollywood star Jon Voight this week shared a message of “hope,” praising “true patriot” President Trump for taking on evil and guiding the United States “and his people on a path to greatness.”

In a message to his 277k Twitter followers, the Midnight Cowboy star delivered a “message of hope,” referring to the president as a “magnificent soul raising up this nation.”

A Message of Hope pic.twitter.com/juAOIr7VLX — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) May 4, 2020

“For he loves this country, his neighbors, thy people, Lord. He is a true patriot who has fought single-handed and knocked each poisoner down with his gifted tongue of truths and his true concern for everyone, every citizen,” Voight said in the video message.

The Oscar-winner heaped praise on the president — someone he said has taken on evil and led the United States to greatness.

“This is a man of great integrity. This is a man who held his head high. This is a man who took on evil and brought us to light. This is a man, a president, who guided his nation and his people on a path to greatness,” he continued, echoing Trump’s vow to Make America Great Again.

“This man, President Trump, had to fight a war — a war that was bigger than anything our nation has witnessed in our lifetime, though he shielded us and protected us through it,” the Hollywood conservative added. “This is what a man of great love does, a man that will protect his country to the end. With dignity, honor, respect, and love.”

Voight predicted that Trump will “go down as the historic president of this millennium” and said he will be “etched in stone with a gold medal, a hero, and a President of the United States who won the battle, the war of 2020.”

“He is Donald Trump. God bless,” he concluded.

This is far from the first tine the politically vocal actor, whom Trump awarded the ‎National Medal of Arts‎, has openly supported the president. He offered a similar message of support in January as the Democrats’ impeachment effort concluded, sharply criticizing the “radical” left for attacking the president with “disgusting lies” and encouraging Americans to pray for Trump.

This is war pic.twitter.com/NbHIzbyr4O — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) September 27, 2019

“We call upon our highest prayers and ask Jesus, Moses, and all saints to save the truth that has been taken down by these cruel individuals of the left and ask God to place his hands upon this nation of the United States of America and bless and protect the truth for our President Donald Trump, so he can continue his legacy as one of our greatest presidents,” Voight said at the time.