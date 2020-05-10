Actor Michael Rapaport Uses Mother’s Day to Attack Trump Family

Left-wing actor Michael Rapaport used Mother’s Day to attack the First Family, calling First Lady Melania Trump “useless as a First Lady.”

“HAPPY MOTHERS DAY!!!” tweeted Rapaport on Sunday. “I hope you’re a better Mother than you are First Lady, you’re useless as a First Lady, literally @FLOTUS,” added the Little Boy actor, along with the hashtag #MILFS.

HAPPY MOTHERS DAY!!!

I hope you’re a better Mother than you are First Lady, you’re useless as a First Lady, literally @FLOTUS #MILFS pic.twitter.com/NTIwSv8OuW — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) May 10, 2020

Rapaport also used Mother’s Day as an excuse to attack President Donald Trump’s ex-wife Ivana Trump, as well as her and the president’s two sons, Eric and Donald Trump Jr.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the Lady that spawned these Two Blo Jobs,” tweeted the Fugly actor on Sunday.

This is not Rapaport’s first time exhibiting unhinged and untoward behavior on social media.

Last month, the Small Time Crooks actor attacked Melania Trump, calling her a “dumb animal” in response to her public service announcement on the deadly Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

During her PSA, Mrs. Trump suggested safety tips and said that “while many of us are apart, we are all in this together.”

“Look at this DUMB FKC!!! She thinks this is SEXXXY TIME? Dumb FKC! You dumb animal @FLOTUS,” reacted the Bamboozled actor. “MAGA!!!! Look at what you’ve done!!!”

Rapaport went on a rant in March, this time, demanding that President Trump encourage his children — including his 14-year-old son Barron Trump — to leave their houses and potentially expose themselves to the Chinese coronavirus.

“Why don’t you send your fucking son, dick stain Donald Trump Jr., big-toothed Eric Trump, little fucking Barron, fucking Ivanka, junkyard Jared — let them go out there and test the fucking waters,” said the star of The Naked Man.

“Let them see if shit is sweet,” he added. “Let them take the cars, the trains, the buses, the Amtrak, let them play in the park. And if everything’s good after five days of them playing in the streets, we’ll all go back to [work].”

Lockdown measures established roughly one month ago in response to the Chinese coronavirus have upended businesses across the country, and have plunged millions of Americans into unemployment and financial devastation.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.