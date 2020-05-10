‘Saturday Night Live’ Mocks Joe Biden’s Cognitive Decline: ‘Wait. I’m Still in the Race?’

Saturday Night Live‘s Colin Jost joked about Joe Biden’s cognitive decline during the “Weekend Update” segment of the show. The senility wisecracks came as they discussed Tara Reade, the former Senate aide who has accused the Democrat presidential candidate of sexually assaulting her nearly three decades ago.

“Weekend Update” hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che cracked jokes about President Donald Trump and CNN before arriving at Joe Biden.

Watch below:

“Tara Reade — the woman who has accused of Joe Biden of sexual assault — is calling on him to drop out of the race. Replied Biden: ‘Wait,l I’m still in the race?’” Colin Jost quipped.

“I don’t know whether the allegations against Joe Biden are true, and I’m not sure Joe Biden does either,” Jost added. “He’d probably have an easier time remembering Tara Reade if her name was like, Waffle Fries Johnson.”

The comedian added: “What I do know is that this a really good argument for a female president. Like, you’ll never hear about Angela Merkel just grabbing some dude’s crotch. And if she did, it would be with consent at a BDSM club in Dusseldorf.”

For weeks, Joe Biden avoided publicly discussing Tara Reade despite mounting pressure from both sides of the political spectrum. He eventually denied the accusations while appearing on MSNBC on May 1. “They aren’t true. This never happened,” the presidential hopeful said in a statement.

Tara Reade has since said in an interview this week with Megyn Kelly that she is willing to testify under oath and to take a polygraph test to support her claims. She also urged Biden to drop out of the race. “I want to say, “You and I were there, Joe Biden. Please step forward and be held accountable. You should not be running on character for President of the United States,'” she said.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com