Hollywood Celebs Defend Obama as Trump Hammers #Obamagate Scandal

Left-wing Hollywood stars are rallying around Barack Obama as evidence mounts that the former president was involved in the failed take down Gen. Michael Flynn as well as a larger clandestine effort to derail the Trump presidency. President Donald Trump has repeatedly tweeted about a massive “Obamagate” scandal, saying that Obama and Joe Biden led the “most corrupt administration in U.S. history.”

“It was OBAMAGATE, and he and Sleepy Joe led the charge. The most corrupt administration in U.S. history!” the president tweeted on Monday.

Because it was OBAMAGATE, and he and Sleepy Joe led the charge. The most corrupt administration in U.S. history! https://t.co/PTzFvvITh3 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2020

Over the weekend, leaked audio footage emerged of Obama slamming Trump. The former president claimed that the Justice Department’s decision to abandon its prosecution of Flynn means that the “basic understanding of rule of law is at risk.” He also slammed President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Loyal left-wing Hollywood celebrities have begun circling the wagons around Obama, playing defense as the #Obamagate hashtag trended on Twitter on Monday. Prominent entertainment figures including Ava DuVernay, Barbra Streisand, Patricia Arquette, and Jeffrey Wright have leapt to the former president’s aid, eager to downplay the gravity of the brewing scandal.

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay dismissed Obamagate as the artificial product of Twitter bots and then deflected toward the coronavirus. She also promoted the #Trumpgate hashtag.

The bots are out with #Obamagate on the same weekend that we hear President Obama publicly call that clown a catastrophe. If this is the tactic, y’all need new tactics. Try free tests for all regardless of symptoms. Food for the hungry. Unemployment strategy. Nah? Just bots? Ok. — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 11, 2020

Morning! I hear there’s a #TrumpGate party going on. I’m here and brought a party favor… pic.twitter.com/PyfagEZl2J — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 11, 2020

Barbra Streisand chimed in by echoing Obama’s leaked audio statement that “the rule of law is under siege.”

Barack Obama is right.The rule of law is under siege in our nation. William Barr behaves like Trump’s personal cover up lawyer than Attorney General. https://t.co/w5X2F0qSp1 — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) May 10, 2020

Oscar-winning actress Patricia Arquette said she is blocking people who use the #Obamagate hashtag.

I also have been blocking hundreds of accounts using this hashtag https://t.co/9ZWBpqa8DD — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) May 11, 2020

Actor Jeffrey Wright called Obamagate “just so fucking stupid,” and then deflected toward the coronavirus.

This #Obamagate thing is just so fucking stupid. Meanwhile, 80,000+ Americans dead in the last two months from Trump admin incompetence, malevolence & chaos. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) May 11, 2020

Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, which is hosted by Trevor Noah, also tried to downplay Obamagate, but in a humorous way.

Or maybe #Obamagate is about one of these idkhttps://t.co/zYZ20sVSwC — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) May 11, 2020

Law & Order: SVU star Chris Meloni dismissed Obamagate as a ruse the president is using to distract the public.

HELP ME! I’M RUNNING OUT OF DISTRACTIONS AND THINGS TO BLAME! https://t.co/QsaZpinaUr — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) May 10, 2020

Star Trek star George Takei waxed nostalgic about the Obama administration in a recent tweet.

One of the most moving images from @BarackObama's presidency. What do you miss most about the Obama years? pic.twitter.com/E5Q7kvTBTh — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 10, 2020

Comedian Sandra Bernhard thanked Obama for what he said in the leaked audio. “Thank you Mr. President,” she wrote.

thank you Mr President i'm talking about @BarackObama https://t.co/qjGRhd3WTA — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) May 10, 2020

John Cusack tweeted his total support of Obama’s leaked audio slamming President Trump.

Thirtysomething actor Ken Olin added himself to the Hollywood pile-on by mocking President Trump over a tweet about Obamagate.

It appears that our President is either yelling at his thankful self about @BarackObama, OR he’s in some kind of reverse-time vortex and thanking himself for a future tweet about Obama. Whatever it is, someone keep him away from the big board. pic.twitter.com/ZFZILYYfpt — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) May 11, 2020

