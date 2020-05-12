Howard Stern Attacks Trump Supporters: ‘I Hate You for Voting for Him’

SiriusXM radio talk show host Howard Stern on Tuesday said he hates President Donald Trump’s supporters and claimed the president himself also harbors contempt for his own base.

“One thing Donald loves is celebrities, he loves the famous,” Stern told his listeners. “He loves it. He loves to be in the mix.”

“The oddity in all of this is the people Trump despises most, love him the most,” the shock jock continued. “The people who are voting for Trump for the most part … he wouldn’t even let them in a fucking hotel. He’d be disgusted by them. Go to Mar-a-Lago, see if there are any people who look like you. I’m talking to you in the audience.”

“I don’t hate Donald,” he added. “I hate you for voting for him, for not having intelligence.”