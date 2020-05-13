Charity ‘No Kid Hungry’ Declines $200K Donation from Convicted Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine

No Kid Hungry, a charity working to feed needy children, has declined a $200,000 donation from rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine because of his criminal record and glorification of the drugs and gang lifestyle.

The rapper announced his intentions to make the donation to the charity after reports broke that he made up to two million dollars immediately after the release of his latest song, “GOOBA.” TMZ reported that the rapper intended to donate ten percent of his earning to charities to help with the coronavirus response.

“During this pandemic I understand we have nurses and frontline hero’s who risk there life daily to save others. But NEVER forget the children & Families who depend on OUR PUBLIC schools for daily meals and nutritions to keep our future leaders growing to their best potential,” 6ix9ine told his followers in an Instagram post, Yahoo Entertainment reported. “To every influencer out there REMEMBER if you are blessed GOD gave you that blessing not just for YOU but also TO HELP OTHERS.”

But the charity had other ideas. In a statement, No Kid Hungry declined any such donation.

“We are grateful for Mr. Hernandez’s generous offer to donate to No Kid Hungry, but we have informed his representatives that we have declined this donation,” the charity said on Tuesday. “As a child-focused campaign, it is our policy to decline funding from donors whose activities do not align with our mission and values.”

6ix9ine furiously responded that the charity was “taking food out” of the mouths of kids.

In a post he later deleted, the “FEFE” rapper said that the charity would “rather take food out the mouth of these innocent children I never seen something so cruel.”

The New York City rapper has a long rap sheet from his days in the gang Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. In 2019, for instance, 6ix9ine, born Daniel Hernandez, pleaded guilty to a group of gang robberies and shootings and then agreed to testify against his former gang mates. He was sentenced to two years in that case. He was already on probation for a 2018 case of use of a child for a sexual performance.

He was released from prison early and is under house arrest after his lawyers argued that his case of asthma made him vulnerable to the coronavirus.

