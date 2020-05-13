Rosie O’Donnell Defends Backing Biden Despite Tara Reade Accusations: ‘This Is Who We Have’

Actor-comedian and professional Trump nemesis Rosie O’Donnell has laid out the reason why she is supporting Joe Biden’s bid for the White House: “This is who we have.”

Her unenthusiastic endorsement is due to a string of factors, including former Senate aide Tara Reade’s accusation that Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993 by using his fingers to penetrate her against her will.

“Now, him digitally penetrating her in the office? That’s a pretty big deal, you know?” O’Donnell conceded in an interview with The Daily Beast. She also acknowledged that she has problems with Biden’s age, cognitive decline, and “some of the things in his reputation.”

“He’s not my first choice and he was not my second choice, but like everyone else in the country who’s a Democrat, I will work for him and support him as much as I can, and do anything I can to help him be the elected president of the United States,” she said. “But is he my choice? No. Do I have problems with his age? Yes. With some of the things in his reputation? Yes. With the fact that he doesn’t seem as cognitively on top of it as one would hope a president would?”

Rosie O’Donnell claimed that President Donald Trump has lowered the bar for the White House.

“The bar is at the curb thanks to Donald Trump, so [Biden’s] higher than the Trump bar. But I think there was a whole level of people, many of whom were running for that Democratic nomination, who would have been better than him,” she said.

The former host of ABC’s The View also resurrected misconduct allegations against the president, including an accusation from E. Jean Carroll, who claims Trump raped her at Bergdorf Goodman department store in New York in the mid 90s.

“Nobody gave a shit about that!” O’Donnell said.

In the end, O’Donnell said she is supporting Biden despite all her reservations about him.

“This is who we have,” she said. “The fight is between Trump and Biden, and you have to choose who you want to win. And I choose Biden, a hundred-million percent. But he is not without flaws, and he is not by any means my first choice.”

O’Donnell also dissed The View, saying that the long-running show has declined in quality since she left the show.

“I don’t watch it anymore because it upsets me, and because I think it’s been dumbed-down a lot,” she said.

“Everyone seems to think they have their two-minute sound bite and they want to get everything in but in the old days, The View had much more of a real conversation happening live, and it doesn’t feel like that’s happening anymore.”

