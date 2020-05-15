Florida to Host ‘America’s First Drive-In Music Festival’

The show must go on.

Florida is set to host the country’s first drive-in music festival. “The Road Rave” promises “a ​full festival main stage production” headlined by DJ Carnage, according to a report by Consequence os Sound. The outlet added that Carnage is calling The Road Rave “North America’s first-ever drive-in festival of the COVID era.”

But the concept of drive-in events have become more popular due to the deadly Chinese coronavirus pandemic. EDM producer Marc Rebillet has set a seven-date drive-in tour. Meanwhile, the Texas Rangers plan to host several country music shows in the parking lot of their stadium. Country star Keith Urban put on a live performance at the Stardust Drive-In movie theater, about 40 miles east of Nashville, Tennessee, Thursday night for a crowd of more than 200 medical workers from Vanderbilt Health.

As for The Road Rave, the date is set for June 6 at The Central Florida Fairgrounds in Orlando, Florida. Along with Carnage, the event will also feature artists Riot Ten, Blunts & Blondes, Nitti Gritti, and Gravedgr.

The music festival will have a 500-car limit capacity with a minimum of six people per vehicle.

The report added that food and beverages will be available via food truck and roaming golf carts, and that while people will remain in their vehicles for the event, face masks are still “heavily encouraged to be worn at all times,” and “social distancing will be heavily enforced with strict guidelines and restrictions on when attendees are allowed to safely leave their vehicle.”

A portion of the ticket proceeds will go to a coronavirus relief fund dedicated to assisting vulnerable communities affected by the disease in Nicaragua.

