Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter Is Publishing a Book About the Power Of Prayer

Pop singer and actress Jennifer Lopez announced to her 120 million followers on Instagram that her daughter, 11-year-old Emme, is publishing a book of prayers.

“So proud of my lil coconut, Emme,” Jennifer Lopez said on Wednesday, “as she shares her own daily prayers in her very first book LORD HELP ME! This book will offer families a way to embrace the peace and power of everyday faith.”

The cover by Brenda Figueroa features a drawing of Emme kneeling at the edge of her bed, saying evening prayers alongside the sloth character that serves as a sidekick throughout the book.

According to publisher, Crown Books, the girl’s prayer book was inspired by her own life experiences.

“In school, I learned about sloths and how they’re facing extinction, so I began to pray for them in my nightly prayers,” the young author, Emme Maribel Muñiz, said in a press release. “I wrote this book to help raise money to save sloths while also teaching other children how we can pray and ask for help, two things that bring me a lot of comfort.”

Lopez’s openness about her Christian faith through the years set her apart from fellow Hollywood A-listers. Several years ago, for instance, the Grammy-winning singer posted a video of a backstage prayer circle.

Lopez was also said to have broken down in tears during an emotional prayer as she played her last performance of her Las Vegas “All I Have” show in 2018.

This month’s post is not the first time Lopez, 50, has publicly promoted her daughter. During this year’s Super Bowl half time show, Lopez brought Emme onstage as part of the act. In Emma’s open sequence, she crawled out of a lighted cage in what some said was a thinly veiled critique of U.S. immigration policy.

