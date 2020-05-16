Cher: Trump a ‘Lazy, Orange Faced Miscreant’ Who Should Be Charged

Left-wing pop icon turned left-wing activist Cher penned another angry diatribe on President Trump early Saturday morning, calling him a “lazy, orange faced miscreant” who should be charged.

“Why do ppl keep expecting trump to act like a Human,” the “Dov’e L’Amore” singer began, unleashing her tirade in her classic all-caps style.

NOTHING ABOUT HIS COUNTENANCE SAYS SMART STRONG,COMPASSIONATE MAN.HES LAZY FACED MISCREANT.2 BAD HE ISNT FACING REAL CHARGES WITH HIS VILLIAN [sic] SON IN LAW.THEY COULD REMINISCE ABOUT ALL THEIR CRIMES AS JARED PUTS ON FACE SIRUM,” she added.

Why do ppl keep expecting

trump to act like a Human.

NOTHING ABOUT HIS COUNTENANCE SAYS SMART STRONG,COMPASSIONATE MAN.HES LAZY🍊FACED MISCREANT.2 BAD HE ISNT FACING REAL CHARGES WITH HIS VILLIAN SON IN LAW.THEY COULD REMINISCE ABOUT ALL THEIR CRIMES AS JARED PUTS ON FACE SIRUM — Cher (@cher) May 16, 2020

It remains unclear what specifically triggered the devoted Trump critic’s rant, but it is far from the first time in recent days — or years — that the pop icon has lashed out at the president.

“He’s a sick man, who doesn’t care if he lies or tells the truth. He needs to feed the orange beast. If he can’t spew venom at his rallies, crime and poison will do,” she said in another largely incoherent tirade in March after the president suggested that someone look into the suspicions of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) being stolen or hoarded. His remarks followed reports of mask orders jumping astronomically for some U.S. hospitals.

trump KNOWS NO1 IS STEALING MED SUPPLIES.

HES SO ADDICTED 2BEING IN FRONT OF CAMERAS,HE CANT BEAR”NOT BEING”CENTER OF ATTENTION,WITH NO ADULATION.HES SICK MAN, WHO DOESNT CARE IF HE LIES OR TELLS TRUTH.HE NEEDS 2FEED🍊BEAST.IF HE CANT SPEW VENOM AT HIS RALLIES,CRIME&☠️WILL DO — Cher (@cher) March 31, 2020

Meanwhile, Cher has attempted to find the silver lining in the age of the Chinese coronavirus and subsequent shutdowns, telling her 3.7 million Twitter followers last month that the planet is “Breathing Easier Because We’ve Stopped Assaulting It.” She added that the pandemic could be a “2nd Chance” to save the Earth.