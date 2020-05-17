‘Law & Order’ Star Chris Meloni Compares Pro-Trump Children to ‘Nazi Youth’

NBC’s Law & Order star Chris Meloni appeared to compare children supportive of President Donald Trump to “Nazi youth,” a reference to the organization founded in homage to Adolf Hitler aimed at indoctrinating young people into the Nazi cause.

A video shared by New York Times columnist Charles Blow shows a woman talking to her nephews about the run-up to the Republican National Convention and the things President Trump has done for America, including “fight[ing] for our freedom” and “keep[ing] us safe.”

So. CUTE! Not since watching Nazi Youth newsreel footage have I felt this way. Heil Trump! 🖕 https://t.co/IC5YIqVuCY — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) May 17, 2020

The footage was mocked by Meloni, who suggested the two young children were reminiscent of the Hitler Youth. “So. CUTE!” the actor said sarcastically of the two children, who are wearing t-shirts emblazoned with the American flag that read “The United States of Awesome.”

“Not since watching Nazi Youth newsreel footage have I felt this way,” Meloni continued. “Heil Trump!”