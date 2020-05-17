Justin Bieber Wishes He Waited Until Marriage to Have Sex

Pop superstar Justin Bieber expressed regret, saying that if he could go back in time he would have waited until marriage before having sex.

“I would’ve probably saved myself for marriage,” said Bieber in a Facebook live video, responding to a fan who asked: “Would you ever change anything if you could go back in time?”

Watch below:

“If I could go back not have to face some of the bad hurt that I went through, I would have probably saved myself for marriage,” said Bieber with his model wife Hailey Beiber sitting by his side. The Grammy-winner added that although some people might think it sounds “crazy,” Justin Bieber believes that sex can be “confusing” when one is “just being sexually active with anybody.”

“I know this sounds crazy, probably like — I don’t think it’s too much information, I think it’s helpful — sex can be kind of confusing when you’re just being sexually active with anybody,” the Canadian crooner said. “We went there,” adder Bieber after a short pause. “But it’s just true.”

Hailey added that while she and Bieber had “different experiences” with sex, she does understand where her husband is coming from. “I do agree with the fact that being physical with someone can make things more confusing,” she said.

In responding to another question from a fan about how the couple enjoys being married at a young age, Hailey, who is 23, said that she had always wanted to be married young because that’s what her parents had done.

Bieber shared similar sentiments.

“I always pictured myself being married young,” he said. “Because my family — I came from a broken home — so I always wanted to have my own family that was going to be together, and be married, and have children. It was always like a goal of mine.”

“No kids yet,” added Baldwin. “But they’re coming. One day.”

In answering another question, Bieber said that one one of the “best” things about marriage is being able to wake up next to his wife every morning, and knowing that even if he had a bad day, he can count on her to be there the next morning.

“Dear Hailey, as I lay here, you asleep next to me, I think to myself how did I get so blessed,” wrote Bieber in a recent Instagram post. “You’re humility, joy and desire to grow blows me away!”

“I am honored to be your husband,” he added. “I promise to love you all the days of our lives. Good night Hailey I hope you read this in the morning and smile! You are my FOREVER.”

Justin Bieber is a devout Christian. He’s been very open about how his faith in Christ has helped to keep him grounded after struggles with sex addiction and drug abuse.

In February, Bieber, who was baptized in 2014 by Pentecostal pastor Carl Lentz of Hillsong Church New York, opened up on his relationship with God with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

“The way I look at my relationship with God and with Jesus is, I’m not trying to earn God’s love by doing good things,” said Bieber. “God has already loved me for who I am before I did anything to earn and deserve it.”

