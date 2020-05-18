Actor James Woods gave his brutally honest assessment of President Donald Trump on Sunday and it turns out the commander in chief approves.

“Let’s face it. Donald Trump is a rough individual. He is vain, insensitive, and raw,” the Hollywood actor tweeted. “But he loves America more than any President in my liftetime. He is the last firewall between us and this cesspool called Washington. I’ll take him any day over any of these bums.”

I think that is a great compliment. Thank you James! https://t.co/8ZfHD4LjT1 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 17, 2020

President Trump re-tweeted his approval of Woods’ assessment: “I think that is a great compliment. Thank you James!”

Woods replied it was intended as a compliment. “Rough men stay the course. Treachery, however, is the most dangerous enemy a leader can face. Even Caesar succumbed to it. Be wary. Stay strong. God bless.” The actor also added the #ObamaGate hashtag.

And indeed it was intended as such, Mr. President. Rough men stay the course. Treachery, however, is the most dangerous enemy a leader can face. Even Caesar succumbed to it. Be wary. Stay strong. God bless. #ObamaGate https://t.co/nXnKc1en9i — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 17, 2020

Along with Jon Voight, James Woods is one of the few entertainment industry figures to openly support President Trump. The Oscar-nominated star has recently used Twitter to hit out against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and California Gov. Gavin Newsom for their handling of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

He has used the hashtag #KillerCuomo to draw attention to the New York governor’s ill-fated decision to require elder-care facilities to accept COVID-19 patients, which is believed to have resulted in hundreds of senior citizen deaths.

Woods has also repeatedly hammered ObamaGate, and Joe Biden’s ties to the growing scandal.

“A Democratic administration using a secret court to investigate the opposing political campaign does not matter to many in Congress or in the media anyway.” // And why? Because they are all hogs gorging themselves from the same trough. #Trump is alone. https://t.co/7J9p8dSmrN — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 17, 2020

