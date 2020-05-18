Pat Sajak Confronts Media Elites Who Tell Out of Work Americans to Stay Home

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak took a swipe at media elites who have the luxury of working from home but who are discouraging less fortunate, out-of-work Americans from leaving their homes. The long-time game show host said that “it’s okay to question” the dominant media narrative pressuring people to stay indoors.

Sajak tweeted his message over the weekend, addressing those Americans who find they “can’t work, pay bills or pay their rent or mortgage” during the coronavirus crisis.

“When a disc jockey or a talk show host or a journalist who is being paid to work from his or her home tells people who can’t work, pay bills or pay their rent or mortgage to ‘Stay home and be careful because we’re all in this together,’ it’s okay to question the premise,” he wrote.

Sajak’s message comes as pressure continues to build throughout the country for states to lift shelter-at-home restrictions and to allow businesses to re-open. During the weekend, anti-quarantine protesters took to the streets in numerous states, including true-blue California and New York.

More than 36 million people have filed unemployment claims as a result of the coronavirus lockdowns. But mainstream media outlets have frequently portrayed protestors as irresponsible and sometimes even dangerous, claiming that they are being manipulated by political operatives.

Pat Sajak, who recently recovered from surgery, is a rare Hollywood conservative who continues to work in the industry. In the past, he has used social media to criticize the liberal media, global warming activists, and the Obama administration.

