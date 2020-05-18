Stephen King Goes After MAGA: Is 90K Virus Deaths ‘Enough’ For You?

Horror author and Hollywood producer Stephen King is worth an estimated $400 million. Inoculated from the effects of economic lockdowns that working-class families and entrepreneurs face, King is making light of the 90,000-plus already killed by the Chinese coronavirus while appearing to blame Trump supporters for their deaths.

“Hey, MAGA fans! Almost 90,000 dead on your boy’s watch,” King said before asking “Is it enough yet, or do you need even more?”

Stephen King is just the latest leftist Hollywood elitist to smear millions of Americans, many of whom are willing to risk contracting the Chinese coronavirus to go back to work. To feed their families. To support their communities. There’s even a growing list of states with Democrat governors who’ve reopened everything from businesses to places of worship and parks.

Even Maine, where Stephen King was born and has lived for years, has announced a plan to reopen businesses. Other states — many of them populated by people who may never support the president — like Colorado Nevada, Wisconsin, Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Montana, and roughly half the counties in Pennsylvania — are open or opening up.

But this is the same Stephen King who’s long hoped for President Trump to be removed from office. The same Stephen King who derided Trump as a “Mendacious, narcissistic, draft-dodging, chickenshitty, bullshitty, chauvanistic, pussy-grabbing, bullyragging, racist, overweening, tax-dodging, whiny, boastful, dictatorial, and semi-literate.” And it’s the same Stephen King who said Trump supporters “may be supporting a President who is an active or passive Russian asset.”

