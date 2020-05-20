Actor Hagen Mills Shoots Girlfriend, Then Kills Himself After Release from Jail

Actor Hagen Mills, who recently appeared opposite of Zach Galifianakis in the FX series Baskets, attempted to kill his girlfriend and ultimately killed himself after being released from jail on rape charges, according to police.

Investigators say that the 29-year-old actor tried to shoot Erica Price, his partner and mother of his four-year-old daughter, on Tuesday evening. After wounding her, Mills turned the gun on himself, the police said, according to the West Kentucky Star.

Price, 34, was shot twice, police said, once in the arm and once in the chest. She was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition.

In their report, officers added that the actor held his daughter and girlfriend at gunpoint for several hours before the shootings.

Mills launched his acting career only ten years ago after moving to Los Angeles in 2010. Among his 13 screen credits is a role in the 2013 film, Bonnie & Clyde: Justified. In 2016, Mills landed a one-episode role in the FX comedy-drama series, Baskets, created by Zach Galifianakis and Louis CK. Also, in 2016, he appeared in an episode of Pop TV’s Swedish Dicks. Mills’ final role will be seen in the soon-to-be-released indie horror film Star Light.

According to court records, Mills also has a police record. He was arrested in March on rape, sodomy, wanton endangerment, and kidnapping charges. Mills had only bonded out of jail on those charges this Monday.

Graves County Jail records also show he was arrested for a DUI in 2016, wanton endangerment in 2017, and second-degree assault in 2018.

