‘Jack Ryan’ Star Wendell Pierce Launches Unhinged Rant at ‘Puppet for Russia’ Trump

Actor Wendell Pierce, best known for The Wire and Jack Ryan, launched a daft anti-Trump diatribe in which he accused the president of acting as a “puppet for Russia.” He also suggested that President Trump is behaving criminally with his threat to withhold federal funds from two states over vote by mail.

Wendell Pierce, who endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016, fired off a series of tweets in quick succession on Thursday, beginning with a laundry list of supposed points that he claims prove that President Donald Trump is a Russian asset.

The Hollywood actor cited the president’s decision to suspend funding for the World Health Organization and to withdraw from nuclear arms control treaties. The latter point is an apparent reference to the White House’s recent decision to exit from the Open Skies Treaty

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Thursday that the U.S. will withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty in six months. Pompeo said Russia has failed to adhere to the terms of the treaty, and that the U.S. could consider rejoining if Russia abides by its terms.

Pierce also alleged that President Trump is weakening NATO and is committing a crime by saying he will withhold federal funds from states over vote by mail.

Pierce also accused the president of deliberately creating domestic chaos by supporting quarantine protestors in states including Michigan and Virginia.

“The obfuscation of deliberate misinformation about voting by mail fraud is a planned voter suppression propaganda campaign. The incitement of armed militia to ‘liberate’ State capitols is a deliberate attempt to sow domestic chaos. Trump wants chaos and division in America,” he tweeted.

Pierce concluded by claiming that most Americans regardless of political affiliation want the economy to re-start.

“Majority of Americans from both ends of the political spectrum share the common goal of defeating the pandemic and getting the economy going again. Instead of nurturing the common ground he exacerbates the division,” he wrote.

Pierce was arrested in 2016 for allegedly attacking a Bernie Sanders supporter in Atlanta. Reports at the time said that the actor became so engraged during a political discussion that he followed a group of people to their hotel room, attempted to force his way inside, and hit a woman on the head.

The actor, who denied the allegations, was charged with simple battery. A judge reportedly closed the case the following year after the Hollywood star completed a program that included counseling and community service.

