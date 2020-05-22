Breakfast Club co-host Charlamagne tha God on Friday reacted to former Vice President Joe Biden’s controversial statement — “if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black” — by saying “fear” is no substitute for a platform that will help black Americans.

“We have been loyal to Democrats for a long time, black people have invested a lot into that party and the return on investment has not been great,” Charlamagne told Mediaite. “As Biden said in our brief interview when I asked him if Dems owe the black community ABSOLUTELY was his answer. So let’s see what you got!!! Votes are Quid Pro Quo. You can’t possibly want me to Fear Trump MORE than I want something for my people.”

Earlier Friday, Biden declared Friday that if black Americans cannot decide whether to back him over President Trump, “then you ain’t black.”

Biden made the unsolicited racially-charged comment as he wrapped his virtual interview with The Breakfast Club.

“If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” Biden said to Charlamagne, not in response to a question, but after the radio host’s remark: “It’s a long way until November, we’ve got more questions.”

“It don’t have nothing to do with Trump, it has to do with the fact — I want something for my community,” the radio host replied.

