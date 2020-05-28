Chris Rock Joins Gov. Cuomo to Urge People to ‘Do the Right Thing’ and Wear Masks

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo added two Hollywood actors, Chris Rock and Rosie Perez to his coronavirus update presser on Thursday, even as he continues to face criticism for forcing the state’s nursing homes to take patients with COVID-19.

When the two Brooklyn-born actors took the stage with Cuomo, they gave the gov. glowing reviews for his orders to wear a mask in public in response to the coronavirus. Rock even said that Cuomo “brings him joy every day.”

“I watch you every single day,” Chris Rock fawned. “You bring me calm. You bring me joy every single day.”

Perez gushed that Cuomo was “such an amazing leader during this crisis.”

Watch below:

Chris Rock tells Governor Cuomo "I watch you every single day. You bring me calm. You bring me joy every single day" https://t.co/qDjBrx9AGO pic.twitter.com/iuk6Uit0dv — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 28, 2020

Gov. Cuomo added that Rock and Perez would be cutting some Public Service Announcements to hector New Yorkers about the governor’s order the residents wear masks in public.

Watch below:

Chris Rock on helping NY Gov. Cuomo to get out the message about wearing a mask: “We’re soldiers for New York. It’s 100,000 dead Americans. I will go wherever I am called" https://t.co/qDjBrx9AGO pic.twitter.com/1YfnWGrARY — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 28, 2020

For her part, Perez excoriated people who refuse to wear a mask calling them “arrogant,” “hipsters,” and “yuppies.”

“When I see hipsters and yuppies walking around without a mask, I go, what is it? Is it arrogance?” Perez said. Then she praised those who do wear masks, saying it makes everyone feel better and will ease “the mental-illness ramifications of all of this,” since “everyone’s on their last nerves.” The White Men Can’t Jump actress claimed she confronts people and tells them, “Hey, do the right thing. Put your mask on. Come on, people!”

Cuomo, who ordered the state’s nursing homes and retirement villages to take COVID-19-infected patients causing thousands of older New Yorkers to die unnecessarily, recently made moves to make it illegal to sue nursing homes for the very deaths his orders caused.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.