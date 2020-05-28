‘Star Wars’ Star John Boyega Tells Racists to ‘F**k Off’ During George Floyd Tribute

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star John Boyega told racist social media users to “fuck off” during his online tribute to George Floyd, the black man who died after having his neck kneeled on by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

“I really fucking hate racists,” Boyega wrote, in a tweet that has garnered close to one and a half million likes. “This just burns. Seems to be a never-ending cycle. The murderers need to be charged severely. Even in the face of death, this man was given zero empathy.'”

The actor then replied to a Nigerian man who said he broke up with his black girlfriend because she was racist against white people, explaining he was referring to solely white on black racism.

“I am talking about WHITE on BLACK racism,” Boyega responded. “The kind that has ruined the world not caused a lil break up with your girlfriend.”

Amid praise and criticism over his comments, the British actor took to Instagram Live to explain his earlier tweets and to warn his racist followers to “fuck off.”

“There’s no way that I have the opinion that there are no other forms of racism. Of course, there are other forms of racism,” the Pacific Rim: Uprising star said. “But a black man was just murdered in cold blood in the street Stateside again, while saying he can’t breathe. That’s a continuous cycle going on. Although I don’t live in the States, I’m black.”

“If you are a fan of me and support my work and are racist, and arguing with what I was saying, fuck off, you fucking dickheads,” Boyega continued. “Straight up like that, that’s how it’s gonna go!”

Floyd’s death led to widespread rioting across Minneapolis on Tuesday and Wednesday evening.

Other celebrities also took to social media to protest what happened to Floyd, including Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, and LeBron James.

