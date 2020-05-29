Denzel Washington Praised After Helping Los Angeles Homeless Man During Encounter with Police

Actor Denzel Washington was applauded after being captured on video in what appeared to be an effort to help a homeless man during an encounter with Los Angeles police.

TMZ posted video on Thursday of the two-time Oscar winning actor as he seemed to mediate a tense situation between the homeless man, who is black, and two police personnel. The video shows Washington placing himself between the man and the police in front of what looks to be Barton G, a restaurant in the West Hollywood area.

Watch below:

Denzel Washington can be seen alternately standing and sitting on the sidewalk between the man and the police. In another instance, the actor put his hand on the man’s shoulder as he spoke with the police.

The video ends with Washington trying to give the man food and drink. The actor wore a mask throughout the encounter, as did the police.

Another video that has since surfaced on social media appears to show one of the police offers explaining what happened.

“Denzel drove by, saw the individual in the road, and was worried about his safety,” the officer said. The actor “pulled over, got the individual out of the road and police officers were called by another person that was driving by and saw Denzel. We intervened, spoke with the individual, and determined that he did not want to harm himself or others, and he was on his way.”

The officer said the actor was being a good Samaratin and even gave the man a mask for protection. “So Denzel helped us today.”

The police officer identified himself as Sgt. Mankey of LAPD’s Wilshire division.

The veteran Hollywood star was subsequently showered in praise.

And that is how you do it.

