Singer Billie Eilish: ‘IF ALL LIVES MATTER WHY ARE BLACK PEOPLE KILLED FOR BEING BLACK?’

Pop star Billie Eilish took to Instagram on Saturday, after rioters set cities across the country on fire, and ranted about “white privilege,” telling white people that “you are privileged whether you like it or not,” and claiming that black people get killed “just for being black.”

The singer’s rant came after the fourth consecutive day of protests over the death of George Floyd — protests which have devolved into riots that have included looting, buildings being set on fire, businesses destroyed, the White House going on lockdown, and people being beaten and killed.

Meanwhile — after admittedly having taken the time to “think through” what to say about recent occurrences — the “Bad Guy” singer took to social media to declare her distaste for the slogan, “All Lives Matter.”

“I HAVE AN ENORMOUS PLATFORM AND I TRY REALLY HARD TO BE RESPECTFUL AND TAKE TIME TO THINK THROUGH WHAT I SAY AND HOW I SAY IT — BUT HOLY FUCKING SHIT IM JUST GONNA START TALKING,” began the 18-year old Eilish.

“IF I HEAR ONE MORE WHITE PERSON SAY ‘aLL liVeS maTtEr’ ONE MORE FUCKING TIME IM GONNA LOSE MY FUCKING MIND. WILL YOU SHUT THE FUCK [UP]?” continued the “Wish You Were Gay” singer.

“ALL YOU MFS DO IS FIND A WAY TO MAKE EVERYTHING ABOUT YOURSELF,” added Billie Eilish. “THIS IS NOT ABOUT YOU. STOP MAKING EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU. YOU ARE NOT IN NEED. YOU ARE NOT IN DANGER.”

“(im gonna try to explain this as if you were a child because it FEELS LIKE THAT’S THE ONLY WAY YOU MFS WILL UNDERSTAND),” the Grammy-winning singer said. “if your friend gets a cut on their arm are you gonna wait to give all your friends a bandaid first because all arms matter? NO youre gonna help your friend because THEY ARE BLEEDING!”

Eilish went on to offer another metaphor, this time, comparing people who believe all lives matter to a fictional character who would stall before helping someone in a burning house.

“if someones house was on fire & someone is stuck in the house, are you gonna make the fire department go to every other house on the block first because all houses matter??? NO! BECAUSE THEY DONT FUCKING NEED IT,” proclaimed the All the Good Girls Go to Hell singer.

“YOU ARE PRIVILEGED WHETHER YOU LIKE IT OR NOT,” insisted Eilish. “SOCIETY GIVES YOU PRIVILEGE JUST FOR BEING WHITE. YOU CAN BE POOR, YOU CAN BE STRUGGLING.. AND STILL YOUR SKIN COLOR IS GIVING YOU MORE PRIVILEGE THAN YOU EVEN REALIZE.”

“IF ALL LIVES MATTER WHY ARE BLACK PEOPLE KILLED FOR JUST BEING BLACK?” asked the Bored singer.

“WHY ARE IMMIGRANTS PERSECUTED?” Eilish continued. “WHY ARE WHITE PEOPLE GIVEN OPPORTUNITIES THAT PEOPLE OF OTHER RACES ARENT?”

“WE HAVE TO ADDRESS HUNDREDS OF YEARS OF OPPRESSION OF BLACK PEOPLE,” affirmed the You Should See Me in a Crown singer.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who’s seen on video pressing his knee on the neck of George Floyd shortly before he died, was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday. His bail has been set at $500,000.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.