Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu Embrace Black Lives Matter as George Floyd Protests Descend Into Riots

Netflix has thrown its support behind Black Lives Matter as violent riots backed by the activist movement escalated late Saturday, resulting in destruction in major cities around the country.

Following Netflix’s move, Amazon Studios and Prime Video as well as Hulu also signaled their support for Black Lives Matter. The trio of streamers are the first Hollywood studios to officially take a stance on the riots by promoting the controversial activist group.

“To be silent is to be complicit,” Netflix tweeted on Saturday. “Black lives matter. We have a platform, and we have a duty to our Black members, employees, creators and talent to speak up.”

To be silent is to be complicit.

Black lives matter. We have a platform, and we have a duty to our Black members, employees, creators and talent to speak up. — Netflix (@netflix) May 30, 2020

The streamer has strong political ties to Barack Obama, having signed a production deal two years ago with the former president and first lady Michelle Obama. Former Obama national security advisor Susan Rice sits on Netflix’s board of directors.

A few hours later, Hulu announced its support for “black lives.” The streamer also responded to Netflix’s tweet with a heart emoji.

“Today, and every day. You are seen. You are heard. And we are with you,” the streamer said in a tweet. Hulu is majority owned by the Walt Disney Co., with Comcast owning a minority stake.

We support Black lives. Today, and every day. You are seen. You are heard. And we are with you. — Hulu (@hulu) May 31, 2020

Shortly thereafter, Amazon Studios followed suit, tweeting out the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter. “Together we stand with the black community — colleagues, artists, writers, storytellers, producers, our viewers — and all allies in the fight against racism and injustice,” the studio said in a statement along with Amazon Prime Video.

The Lionsgate-owned cable channel Starz also jumped on the bandwagon by voicing support for the NAACP and Color of Change, a black activist group.

Riots continued to engulf major U.S. cities on Saturday, including areas throughout Los Angeles County, where Amazon Studios, Hulu, and Lionsgate are based. Netflix also has a major presence in L.A., though its corporate headquarters is in Los Gatos, California.

L.A. officials enacted a citywide curfew after the riots spread from downtown L.A. to areas throughout the county, including the Fairfax district and Beverly Hills.

Black Lives Matter-L.A. organized the protests in the Fairfax district, which quickly devolved into a riot on Saturday with protestors setting police cars on fire and damaging property throughout the neighborhood.

