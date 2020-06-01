Fashion Notes: Woke Luxury Brands Get Looted as They Throw Support Behind Black Lives Matter

Luxury brands across American cities are taking a hit these days, literally, as riots and looting rage on in the wake of the police involved death of George Floyd.

High-end retailers like Alexander McQueen, Gucci, and Prada seemingly offered their support for protesters and the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement — and yet, all still got their stores looted by rioters.

Go woke, get looted! Woke Capitalism knows no social justice limits! Here, I break down the BLM-supporting luxury brands that got looted.

Coach

On Monday, Coach CEO Jide Zeitlin posted a message online in support of Black Lives Matter. The evening before, Coach’s New York City store on Madison Ave. and 44th St. was broken into and looted by rioters.

@Coach uh oh this is your store on 44th and Madison in nyc @MichaelRapaport pic.twitter.com/7ApNuEf2lR — Bill Baksheesh (@BillBaksheesh) June 1, 2020

Alexander McQueen

On Monday, Alexander McQueen executives posted online their support for Black Lives Matter. Two days prior, the McQueen store on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California was looted of nearly all of its merchandise.

Beverly Hills -Rodeo Drive | Alexander McQueen store pic.twitter.com/2BtRB1KMwo — Steph (@Stephy_PR) May 31, 2020

just saying, alexander mcqueen would support this. pic.twitter.com/sUgNX4kdRA — BLACKLIVESMATTER (@purepiccioli) May 31, 2020

Gucci

On May 30, Gucci executives posted an anti-racism excerpt by writer Cleo Wade. That evening, Gucci’s stores in Manhattan and Beverly Hills were defaced and looted.

#GeorgeFloyd protestors breaking into the Gucci store on Rodeo Drive in #BeverlyHills today: pic.twitter.com/4ayWLvbqJ3 — MK-Ultra News (@mkultranews) May 31, 2020

Is it just me or are we doing less protesting and more looting? What the hell did Gucci and LV do to yal??? pic.twitter.com/Kr1i77ZpYY — Mansor Afschar (@MAPRIME) May 31, 2020

Looting on Rodeo Drive now too. Gucci broken into. pic.twitter.com/1qbHnkfqA3 — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) May 31, 2020

Nordstrom

On May 31, Nordstrom executives posted online their support for Black Lives Matter. The day before, rioters looted a Nordstrom store in Los Angeles, California, and set fire to a Nordstrom in Seattle, Washington.

Looting of a Nordstrom’s in Seattle. pic.twitter.com/XgFlsRPTl9 — Diogenes of Sinope (@hoplitnet) May 31, 2020

People are coming together to clean up the spray paint on the Nordstrom building. pic.twitter.com/vm7yjIXIbz — Mimi Jung (@MimiJungKING5) May 31, 2020

The downtown Nordstrom has been broken into and everything on the shelves are being thrown to the crowd pic.twitter.com/QRwtWSssA1 — Vannessa (@proverbsfour23) May 31, 2020

Prada

On Monday, Prada executives said they were standing in “solidarity against racism.” The night before, Prada’s Manhattan shop on Broadway was broken into and looted by rioters.

Damn nyc wilding at Prada sheesh pic.twitter.com/FGhpvF7iM7 — Scam likely 🅿️rince jody📍🚴🏾 (@OGPrinceCharles) June 1, 2020

Liquor Store, Prada Store, Hatclub Noho, They Going Crazyyyy… pic.twitter.com/8CjAmvEyH0 — Zay 🇹🇹 (@ZayyCharming) June 1, 2020

Warby Parker

On Monday, Warby Parker executives pledged $1 million to fight “systemic racism.” The night before the post, the Warby Parker store in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan was bashed with objects and their Meatpacking District shop was looted of its high-end eyewear and accessories.

Warby Parker took a hit pic.twitter.com/hPAK4VI0qd — Christine Cupo (@CCupo) June 1, 2020

Rothman’s NYC

On Monday, after being broken into and looted by rioters, the owners of the luxury menswear shop Rothman’s NYC in Union Square posted support for protesters.

“Rothmans NYC was looted last night. While unfortunate, we will definitely get back up,” the shop owners wrote on Instagram. “We recognize that this is a moment of profound anger in this country, and we support those who are working to achieve justice for black Americans. #justiceforgeorgefloyd”

