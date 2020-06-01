Ice Cube: ‘Will Trump Be the First President to Nuke a U.S. City?’

Rapper Ice Cube has asked if Donald Trump could become the first U.S. president to nuke an American city after he pledged to employ military force if nationwide riots are not brought to an end.

In an address made from the Rose Garden on Monday, Trump described the violent protests as “domestic acts of terror” that law enforcement must “dominate the streets” in order to quell.

“If a city or state refuses to take the actions necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them,” Trump said.

The comments caught the attention of Ice Cube, who called on people to “stay tuned” on the question of whether Trump would consider nuking a U.S. city.

Will Trump be the first President to nuke a U.S. city? Stay tuned. — Ice Cube (@icecube) June 2, 2020

Ice Cube, whose real name is O’Shea Jackson, has been one of the countless voices weighing in on the current crisis, which began as a response to the death of George Floyd in police custody. On Friday, he shared a provocative cartoon showing a black figure stomping on a white figure. The tweet was technically a violation of Twitter’s rules about glorifying violence, although it is yet to be taken down.

I got a new dance for y’all to learn. It’s called “The Worldwide One Hood 2 Step” pic.twitter.com/n3ERNexykc — Ice Cube (@icecube) May 29, 2020

On Wednesday, Ice Cube also falsely identified the man who allegedly killed Floyd, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, as wearing a “Make Whites Great Again” hat. The tweet nevertheless went viral and was promoted by other celebrities including Rosanna Arquette and Cary Elwes.

Before the situation escalated, the 50-year-old also questioned how many more black men would have died at the hands of the police before “we decide to strike back.” Given the devastation wreaked across American towns and cities over the past week, led by organizations including Antifa and Black Lives Matter, it appears many people already have.

How long will we go for Blue on Black Crime before we strike back??? https://t.co/sXDq7SXl6W — Ice Cube (@icecube) May 26, 2020

