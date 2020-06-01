‘The Hangover’ Star Ed Helms: Trump ‘Attempting to Create Deliberate Chaos in the Streets of Our Capital’

The Hangover actor Ed Helms launched an embittered tirade following President Donald Trump’s address to the nation in which the commander in chief pledged a hard-line approach to rioters, Antifa, and other violent groups that have besieged major U.S. cities in the last three days.

“President @realDonaldTrump is giving the worst speech in the history of our great nation,” Ed Helms tweeted Monday evening. “All while attempting to create deliberate chaos in the streets of our great capital. Devoid of humanity, devoid of compassion, devoid of empathy, devoid of integrity. #VoteOutHate”

President Trump addressed the country from the Rose Garden on Monday evening, calling for healing while also promising to crack down on violent protestors and looters. “My first and highest duty as president is to defend our great country and the American people,” the president said. “I swore an oath to uphold the laws of our nation and that is exactly what I will do.”

Historic St. John's Church across Lafayette Square from the #WhiteHouse has been set ablaze by rioters tonight.#Shocking pic.twitter.com/HdiYZ8Ikg1 — Pankaj Kumar (@Listen2PANKAJ) June 1, 2020

The president said that if states refuse to take the necessary action to quell the riots, “I will deploy the United States military.”

Following the speech, President Trump made his way to St. John’s Church, which was set ablaze Sunday by violent protestors. Helms continued his social media harangue against the president: “Trump has made America in his own image. He is the carnage. He is the pain. He is the tragedy. He is the horror. #VoteOutHate”

At St. John’s, President Trump was accompanied by his White House team including Stephen Miller, Kayleigh McEnany, Hope Hicks, Dan Scavino, and Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

Trump accompanied by Stephen Miller, Derek Lyons, Keith Kellogg, Mark Meadows, Tony Ornato, Pat Cipollone, Hope Hicks, Dan Scavino, Nick Luna, Bill Barr, Mark Esper, Kayleigh McEnany, Alyssa Farrah, Jared Kushner and (in a mask) Ivanka Trump. #DCProtest pic.twitter.com/QUAQz8KGd0 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 1, 2020

Helms also accused President Trump of instigating a “violent removal of peaceful protestors for a fucking photo-op at a church.”

Look, I don’t love Jim Acosta, but his utter shock at the realization that Trump instigated a violent removal of peaceful protestors for a fucking photo-op at a church is all of us right now. Wow. #VoteOutHate #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/kZb9ZmvVTH — Ed Helms (@edhelms) June 1, 2020

