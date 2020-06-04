‘Clueless’ Actress Alicia Silverstone Reveals She Takes Baths with Her Nine-Year-Old Son

Actress Alicia Silverstone revealed that she has been taking baths with her nine-year-old son while isolated in quarantine due to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

“My son and I take baths together, and when he’s not with me, I take a bath and that really feels nourishing and comforting,” the Clueless star said in a recent interview with the New York Times.

This does not appear to be Silverstone’s only headline-making (if not head-scratching) parenting method, as the report added that the actress has also put her son, Bear Blu, on a vegan diet, and that she has even “bird fed” him — chewing food in her own mouth first, before passing it to him to eat.

The report added that a spokesperson for Silverstone clarified that Bear Blu prefers a vegan diet.

Moreover, in her 2014 book, The Kind Mama, on diet, lifestyle, and parenting, the Ass Backwards actress explained that her son — who was just a few years old a the time — had “never had a drop of medicine,” as Silverstone does not agree with immunization.

“People said lots of different things, and I was sort of ‘the freak,'” said the Clueless actress. “And I guess I’ll take pride in that because it is hard to be the person that’s speaking out, and it is hard to be the person that is saying the thing that isn’t what everybody else wants to hear.”

In sharing her daily routine while in quarantine, Silverstone said she “always bring[s] everything back to diet.”

“When I don’t eat well, I don’t feel well, and then my moods go all over the place,” Silverstone told the New York Times.

The report added that while in quarantine, Silverstone also lost her friend and former co-star Mark Blum, who died of the Wuhan coronavirus in March. “It’s a really sad, scary time for so many people,” she said.

