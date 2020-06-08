Protesters Deface Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star with Black Lives Matter

Protesters defaced President Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a weekend of protests, covering it with black paint and setting a green bag — purportedly filled with dog poop — on the top.

Thousands of protesters walked by the president’s Hollywood star during the weekend’s protests, some of whom opted to take out their growing frustrations on Trump’s star. Photos on social media show the star covered in black paint and a green bag sitting on top with “BLM” (presumably Black Lives Matter) written nearby.

This is @realDonaldTrump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. That is a green bag with some dog 💩 pic.twitter.com/SGsv3LtuEu — Adriana Chavira (@adrianachavira) June 8, 2020

Donald Trump's Hollywood Star has been spray-painted over and a bag with dog poop placed on top. LAPD says they received zero complaints over it. Photo: @adrianachavira pic.twitter.com/OzSjr19bVm — Travis Akers (@travisakers) June 8, 2020

According to TMZ, “an estimated 50,000 people marched down Hollywood Blvd Sunday, right past Trump’s star.”

Trump’s Hollywood star has been defaced several times throughout his time in politics. Vandals have plastered it with Nazi symbols, the words “Putin’s Bitch,” and prison bars over the last few years.

In 2016, a vandal, James Otis, attempted to destroy the star with a pick-ax.

The LAPD is looking for the man who destroyed Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star with a sledgehammer and a pick ax https://t.co/DOUNaEr81d pic.twitter.com/A1S2dQqfSe — CNN (@CNN) October 27, 2016

“I was just so fed up, so saddened and fed up by Mr. Trump and how he continues to denigrate women, and he continues to joke and make fun about sexual violence and his own exploits against women,” Otis told the Daily News at the time.

“And personally, I have in my own family, several people who have been sexually assaulted, including my brother and it hurts a lot. It doesn’t go away. It’s an issue that’s very important to me,” he added.