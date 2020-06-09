Nolte: Oscar-Winner John Ridley Demands All Content Like ‘Gone With the Wind’ Be Blacklisted

Oscar-winning screenwriter John Ridley is demanding HBO Max blacklist Gone With the Wind (1939).

But that’s not all…

He’s also demanding “all content providers look at their libraries and make a good-faith effort to separate programming that might be lacking in its representation from that which is blatant in its demonization.”

ALL. CONTENT.

ALL.

Just last week I told you to hang on to your discs, and specifically singled out Gone With the Wind.

Six whole years ago, I told you to hold on to your hard copy of Blazing Saddles, and was attacked as a crank, as paranoid.

When the left is empowered and emboldened, cities burn, innocent people are forced to their knees, good men are killed, and blacklisters engorged by the feast of moral panic run around like vigilante mobs — but for our own good, donchaknow.

John Ridley, who won the 2013 screenplay Oscar for 12 Years a Slave, is not only calling for the blacklisting of a film that won eight Academy Awards and is still the most popular movie ever made, he’s calling for the blacklisting of the first movie where a black performer, the amazing Hattie McDaniel, won an Oscar.

And let’s not worry about the fact 73 percent of black people love Gone With the Wind, because this moral panic is not about giving the people (not even black people) what they want, it’s about fascism, silencing, scarlet lettering, and blacklisting — it’s about seeing just how far bullies like Ridley can push corporate America using the tools of emotional blackmail and terror.

Get a load of how Ridley goes about it… How he promises the girl he’ll pull out in time… [emphasis added throughout]

Please consider removing “Gone With the Wind” from your rotation of films. […] Let me be real clear: I don’t believe in censorship. I don’t think “Gone With the Wind” should be relegated to a vault in Burbank. I would just ask, after a respectful amount of time has passed, that the film be re-introduced to the HBO Max platform along with other films that give a more broad-based and complete picture of what slavery and the Confederacy truly were.

See, he only wants these movies blacklisted for a little while, and promises he will soon, very soon, at the soonest appropriate time, authorize their return.

What is Ridley’s rationale for wanting Gone With the Wind blacklisted?

Well, this is the scariest part:

It doesn’t just “fall short” with regard to representation. It is a film that glorifies the antebellum south. It is a film that, when it is not ignoring the horrors of slavery, pauses only to perpetuate some of the most painful stereotypes of people of color.

That is what you call a list of demands, which tell us, in no uncertain terms, what “content” Ridley wants “all content providers” to “separate” from their “programming:”

Content that falls short of representation. Content that glorifies anything or any era John Ridley and his fascist ilk do not want glorified. Content that ignores the horrors of slavery, or any other social horror. Content that perpetuates painful stereotypes (except, obviously, for painful stereotypes of white males, southerners, Christians, conservatives, and everyday Americans).

You see what he did there… This is a list of demands that puts every movie, book, and television series ever made at risk. I mean, literally, every piece of content ever created is now targeted for blacklist.

Listen to me…

Listen very closely…

This is no joke.

People like Ridley are not kidding, are not looking to make a statement, are not looking for attention. The Woke Fascist Mob is as serious as cancer, is a cancer, and will succeed in bullying corporations to blacklist their own content.

Every movie, TV series, and book you love is at serious risk of quietly and not-so-quietly vanishing. Even if you own digital copies, fascist corporations like Amazon will quietly delete them.

You might not think that’s possible, but it already happened to a Simpsons’ episode… If you purchased the digital copy, they snuck in and took it away from you.

As a wise man and now-prophet once said:

There’s more than one way to burn a book. And the world is full of people running about with lit matches.

Ridley is running around with a flamethrower.

You have to own the hard copies… You have to own the physical discs and books if you wish to protect them.

And now we close with some irony…

In the very early days of Breitbart News, when we were known only as Big Hollywood and yours truly was editor-in-chief, John Ridley was a contributor here. Andrew Breitbart invited him to write for us because Ridley was 1) an accomplished screenwriter, and 2) Andrew wanted a diversity of opinion and ideas, most especially those he disagreed with. “More voices, not less” was Andrew’s credo — even a “flaming liberal” like Ridley.

Wokesters are Terminators of personal freedom who are literally forcing people on their knees. The Woke Movement “can’t be bargained with. It can’t be reasoned with. It doesn’t feel pity, or remorse, or fear. And it absolutely will not stop, ever, until you are dead.”

Gone With the Wind is doomed. To Kill a Mockingbird is doomed. Huckleberry Finn is doomed. M*A*S*H is doomed (unless it’s re-edited to make Frank Burns the hero). “Baby it’s Cold Outside” is doomed. Married with Children, Sanford & Son, All in the Family, Looney Tunes, and anything like them … Doomed, doomed, doomed…

Get your hard copies now.

This is not a drill.

