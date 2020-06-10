A List of Celebrities Donating to Social Justice Causes Since Floyd Protests Began

Celebrities are opening up their checkbooks and PayPal accounts to give money to social justice causes, including Black Lives Matter, in the wake of nationwide protests and riots over the death of George Floyd.

Many of the stars are pushing their millions of followers to do the same.

Some celebrities are donating to controversial bail funds like the Minnesota Freedom Fund that seek to bail out protestors and rioters. Members of Joe Biden’s presidential campaign have also donated to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

Here is a list thus far.

NBA star Michael Jordan / Jordan Brand — various social justice organizations — $100 million

J. J. Abrams and Bad Robot — Black Lives Matter and other racial justice organizations — $10 million

Actress Jennifer Aniston — Color of Change and other organizations — $1 million

K-pop group BTS — Black Lives Matter — $1 million

Rapper The Weeknd — Black Lives Matter, National Bailout, Know Your Rights Camp — $500,000

Actress Angelina Jolie — NAACP Legal Defense Fund — $200,000

Model Chrissy Teigen and Singer John Legend — various bail funds — $200,000

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively — NAACP Legal Defense Fund — $200,000

Cast of Brooklyn-Nine-Nine — National Bail Fund Network — $100,000

Singer Drake — National Bail Out Fund — $100,000

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion — Restoring Justice — $10,225.26

Rapper G-Eazy –People’s Breakfast Oakland — $2,000

Actress-singer Janelle Monae — Minnesota Freedom Fund — $1,000

Actor Steve Carell — Minnesota Freedom Fund — $1000

Actor Seth Rogen — various bail funds — more than $1,000

Singer Kali Uchis — Minnesota Freedom Fund — $1,000

Actor Don Cheadle — Minnesota Freedom Fund — $1,000

Singer Kehlani — Minnesota Freedom Fund — $1,000

Filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie — Minnesota Freedom Fund — $1,000

Comedian-actor Patton Oswalt — Minnesota Freedom Fund — $1,000

Comedian Nick Kroll — Minnesota Freedom Fund — $1,000

Singer Noname — Minnesota Freedom Fund — $1,000

Actress Cynthia Nixon — Minnesota Freedom Fund — $1,000

Comedian Pete Holmes — Minnesota Freedom Fund — $1,000

Actress Jameela Jamil — Minnesota Freedom Fund — $1,000

Actor-comedian Ben Schwartz — Minnesota Freedom Fund — $1,000

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio — Color for Change, NAACP, Fair Fight Action, Equal Justice Initiative — Undisclosed amount

Singer Taylor Swift — NAACP Legal Fund — Undisclosed amount

Singer Halsey — various bail funds — Undisclosed amount

Singer Rihanna — Color Of Change and Movement For Black Lives — Undisclosed amount

Singer Lady Gaga — Black Lives Matter, NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Color of Change, and more — Undisclosed amount

Singer Harry Styles — various bail funds — Undisclosed amount

Comedian-actor Rob Delaney — Minnesota Freedom Fund — Undisclosed amount

Singer Justin Timberlake — Minnesota Freedom Fund — Undisclosed amount

Talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres — NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Black Lives Matter, ACLU — Undisclosed amount

Actress Anna Kendrick — multiple organizations — Undisclosed amount

Total: $113,326,225 (does not include undisclosed amounts)

