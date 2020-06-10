Black Lives Matter Targets Paw Patrol for ‘Depictions of “Good Cops”‘

The Black Lives Matter movement is targeting Paw Patrol, the popular children’s cartoon on the Nick Jr. channel, because it shows a positive view of police, according to the New York Times.

The show actually attempted to support the Black Lives Matter movement on “Blackout Tuesday,” in common with the Nickelodeon network as a whole.

In solidarity of #amplifymelanatedvoices we will be muting our content until June 7th to give access for Black voices to be heard so we can continue to listen and further our learning. #amplifyblackvoices pic.twitter.com/NO2KeQjpHM — PAW Patrol (@pawpatrol) June 2, 2020

However, the show’s tweet amplifying “melanated voices” was met with an avalanche of criticism and mockery.

The Times reported on Wednesday (original emphasis and links):

It was only a matter of time before the protests came for “Paw Patrol.” … [L]ast week, when the show’s official Twitter account put out a bland call for “Black voices to be heard,” commenters came after Chase. “Euthanize the police dog,” they said. “Defund the paw patrol.” “All dogs go to heaven, except the class traitors in the Paw Patrol.” … As the protests against racist police violence enter their third week, the charges are mounting against fictional cops, too. Even big-hearted cartoon police dogs — or maybe especially big-hearted cartoon police dogs — are on notice. The effort to publicize police brutality also means banishing the good-cop archetype, which reigns on both television and in viral videos of the protests themselves. “Paw Patrol” seems harmless enough, and that’s the point: The movement rests on understanding that cops do plenty of harm. … Cops can dance, they can hug, they can kneel on the ground, but their individual acts of kindness can no longer obscure the violence of a system. The good-cop act is wearing thin.

On Tuesday, Paramount announced the cancelation of the decades-old Cops reality show, and other shows are also being targeted as the “woke” protests continue.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His new book, RED NOVEMBER, is available for pre-order. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.