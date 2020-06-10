Woke Celebs Hand Over Their Instagram Accounts to Black Women for ‘Call to Action’

A throng of Hollywood celebrities, including actresses Mandy Moore, Debra Messing, and Ashley Judd, are handing Black Lives Matter and other activists their Instagram accounts in a show of support for the controversial movement and its efforts to push social justice reforms.
Pop stars including Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Lizzo, and Shawn Mendes have relinquished control of their Instagram profiles in recent days. In a separate effort, a group of white actresses, including Julia Roberts Debra Messing, and Gwyneth Paltrow, are participating in a campaign in which 46 black women will run the social media accounts of 46 “influential white women.”
Lady Gaga wrote that she will be giving control of her Instagram to “each of the organizations I’ve recently donated to.” The Oscar-winning pop star recently said that she is donating undisclosed amounts to Black Lives Matter, the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, and Color of Change.
Starting tomorrow, I’m giving over my Instagram account to each of the organizations I’ve recently donated to, in an effort to amplify their important voices. And after I vow to regularly, in perpetuity, across all of my social media platforms, post stories, content, and otherwise lift up the voices of the countless inspiring members and groups within the Black community.
Selena Gomez has given her Instagram account to several activists including the radical left-wing Prof. Ibram Kendi, who has advocated for a U.S. Constitution amendment “to fix the original sin of racism” as well as the creation of a federal “Department of Anti-racism.”
He wrote on Gomez’s Instagram that it’s no longer enough to say that you’re “not racist.” “The opposite of racist isn’t ‘not racist.’ It is anti-racist,” he said.
We’ve heard many Americans—police officers, politicians, family members, perhaps you yourself—say that they are “not racist.” What’s the problem with being “not racist”? It is a claim that signifies neutrality: “I am not a racist, but neither am I aggressively against racism.” But there is no neutrality in the racism struggle. The opposite of “racist” isn’t “not racist.” It is “antiracist.” ⠀ ⠀ What’s the difference between a racist and an antiracist? A racist believes in the idea of a racial hierarchy; an antiracist views the racial groups as equal. A racist believes problems are rooted in groups of people; an antiracist locates the roots of problems in power and policies. Denial is the heartbeat of racism; confession is the heartbeat of antiracism. ⠀ ⠀ In order to be an antiracist, we must stop denying we have racist ideas, that we’re in some ways supporting racist policies, that we are being at times racist. We must acknowledge our own racism in order to start on our antiracist journey.⠀ ⠀ I hope the resources I am sharing in stories today help you on your own daily, lifelong journey to strive to be an antiracist. ⠀ ⠀ — Dr. Ibram X. Kendi (@ibramxk)⠀ ⠀ Thanks to @moveon for this video.
The #ShareTheMicNow campaign organized by an executive at the Hollywood talent agency Endeavor said it seeks to “amplify Black female voices and their contributions to creating change.” The social media campaign is kicking off on Wednesday.
Julia Roberts will hand over her Instagram to fashion and beauty editor Kahlana Barfield Brown, while Gwyneth Paltrow will relinquish hers to lifestyle influencer Latham Thomas.
“When the world listens to women, it listens to white women. For far too long, Black women’s voices have gone unheard, even though they’ve been using their voices loudly for centuries to enact change,” the campaign said in a press release. “Today, more than ever, it is NECESSARY that we create a unifying action to center Black women’s lives, stories, and calls to action. We need to listen to Black women.”
When the world listens to women, it listens to white women. For far too long, Black women’s voices have gone unheard, even though they’ve been using their voices loudly for centuries to enact change. Today, more than ever, it is NECESSARY that we create a unifying action to center Black women’s lives, stories, and calls to action. We need to listen to Black women. This is why we created #ShareTheMicNow. Tomorrow, Black women will speak from the Instagram accounts of white women. The intention of this campaign is to magnify Black women and the important work that they’re doing in order to catalyze the change that will only come when we truly hear each other’s voices. @sharethemicnow
Other white-female celebrities participating in #SharetheMic include Chrissy Metz, Chelsea Handler, Selma Blair, Ashley Judd, Mandy Moore, and Arianna Huffington.
