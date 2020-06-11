Celebrities Call for Firing of UNC Prof. Over Twitter Joke

Celebrities that have worked on television productions in North Carolina are calling for the termination of University of North Carolina, Wilmington, Professor Mike Adams over a joke he posted to Twitter at the end of May about the state’s governor.

In a tweet published on May 29, Adams referred to North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper as “Massa Cooper,” a joke which many interpreted as a reference to slave masters.

“This evening I ate pizza and drank beer with six guys at a six seat table top. I almost felt like a free man who was not living in the slave state of North Carolina,” Adams tweeted. “Massa Cooper, let my people go!”

Actress Orlando Jones, who filmed One Tree Hill in Wilmington, argued that Adams’ continued employment is a “problem.”

One Treet Hill Sophia Bush retweeted Jones and encouraged the university to fire Adams over the tweet.

Ummm. @UNCWilmington. How do you employ this person?!? The racism and misogyny are atrocious,” Bush wrote. “This feels like another change for Wilmington that the #OTHfam could make some noise about.”

Hilarie Burton Morgan, another One Tree Hill cast member, explicitly called for Adams’ termination.

“We also want UNCW to fire Mike Adams. His harassment+hostility toward women and POC is unconscionable,” Morgan wrote. “A large number of OTH fans who visit the to see filming locations return to #ilm for school. We will be actively discouraging them from attending @uncw until Adams is removed.”

In a statement, the University of North Carolina, Wilmington, argued that Adams’ tweet is not actionable because it is protected under the First Amendment.

UNCW is aware of the outrage and sadness being expressed in regard to comments made by a UNCW faculty member. Hateful, hurtful language aimed at degrading others is contrary to our university values and our commitment to an environment of respect and dignity. Its appearance on any platform, including the personal platforms of anyone affiliated with UNCW, is absolutely reprehensible. However, no matter how upsetting and distasteful the comments may be, they are expressions of free speech and protected by the First Amendment.

Breitbart News reported in September 2018 that Adams defended the need for campus free speech and due process during a congressional hearing on the state of intellectual freedom.

