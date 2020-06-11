Celebs Crushed for ‘Cringeworthy’ PSA: ‘Terrible Lack of Diversity in This Video’

The white Hollywood celebrities who starred in a recently released anti-racism PSA are getting blasted by progressive media members who’ve roasted the two-minute video as tone deaf and “incredibly cringeworthy.”

The all-white cast of the “I Take Responsibility” video being slammed as a “cringefest” includes actors Aaron Paul, Bryce Dallas Howard, Debra Messing, Kristen Bell, Julianne Moore, Justin Theroux, and Stanley Tucci. The PSA involved the celebrities apologizing for their own racism, claiming that they now “take responsibility” for “every unchecked moment,” and “every not so funny joke” regarding the subject.

“Terrible lack of diversity in this video,” said actor-comedian Ricky Gervais.

Terrible lack of diversity in this video. https://t.co/TY7zZGVcjd — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) June 11, 2020

“Watch the eyes,” added actor James Woods. “Nothing screams sincerity like reading a teleprompter.”

Watch the eyes. Nothing screams sincerity like reading a teleprompter. pic.twitter.com/Bv2i8Q9LFQ — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 11, 2020

“Hollywood Celebs ‘Take Responsibility’ for Racism in Incredibly Cringeworthy PSA,” read the headline from the left-wing Daily Beast on Thursday.

they truly ARE in a bunker under the Denver airport, aren’t they? Hollywood Celebs ‘Take Responsibility’ for Racism in Incredibly Cringeworthy PSA https://t.co/fYntfzhvUq via @thedailybeast — 100% Grey Gardens (@debontherocks) June 11, 2020

“The ‘I take responsibility’ thing? (God what a cringefest),” said historian Katrina Gulliver.

The "I take responsibility" thing? (God what a cringefest) — Katrina Gulliver (@katrinagulliver) June 11, 2020

“Can y’all take responsibility instead of these performance pieces? ” added writer Tazeen. “Literally no one is impressed.”

Can y'all take responsibility instead of these performance pieces?

Literally no one is impressed. https://t.co/xhR2uQGRHG — T a z e e n (@tazeen) June 11, 2020

“Oh no. I couldn’t make it through 15 seconds of this,” chimed in film and television writer Scott Tobias.

Oh no. I couldn't make it through 15 seconds of this. — Scott Tobias (@scott_tobias) June 11, 2020

Check out some more of the reactions below:

It's like great actors doing bad acting. Cringeworthy. — mariannegarvey (@garveyshuffle) June 11, 2020

Now there's Enter The Adeleverse with the slight Malcolm on glasses for intense reading pic.twitter.com/bbsSmvCM5H — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) June 11, 2020

I kept fast forwarding to try and find the part where the rich, beautiful white people say what they’re gonna do about racism and SURPRISE it never arrives https://t.co/T1x6U9vJCu — Emily Gaudette (@emilygmonster) June 11, 2020

Oh my gosh racism is over thank you actors pic.twitter.com/fyRytfhKWg — TY$$ (@thatboyrik) June 11, 2020

“[E]very time a new PSA comes out [I] think of this [P]ortlandia sketch,” noted one Twitter user, who included a video clip of a skit from the comedy show, which begins with one individual stating, “some of us get paid to start a sentence,” before another says, “and the others get paid to finish it.”

Watch below:

every time a new PSA comes out i think of this portlandia sketch pic.twitter.com/bclZHCwghB — liva worst (@realchoppedliva) June 11, 2020

