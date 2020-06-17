Gwyneth Paltrow Unveils $75 ‘This Smells Like My Orgasm’ Candle

Actress and budding alternative health mogul Gwyneth Paltrow unveiled her latest provocative product during a Tuesday appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — a candle labeled “This Smells Like My Orgasm.”

Fallon teed off the unveiling by asking about Paltrow’s “vagina-scented” candle, which she described as “punk-rock” and “feminist.” It was, evidently, so popular that the $75 product sold out on the website of her controversial lifestyle brand Goop, shortly after its release in January.

“You’re always kind of in the news, one way or another, and the one thing I saw that was a big thing, was that you had a candle,” Fallon began. “And we have a new one which actually might be more for you to give to your wife,” the Ironman actress said, holding up the candle, which was labeled “This Smells Like My Orgasm.”

Watch below:

“And the box has fireworks,” Paltrow added as the talk show host laughed.

“You are crushing it, man,” Fallon said.

Like her previous product, this candle also sells for $75.

“A fitting follow-up to that candle—you know the one—this blend is made with tart grapefruit, neroli, and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose absolutes for a scent that’s sexy, surprising, and wildly addictive,” the product’s description reads.

The alternative health guru has a history of peddling controversial heath products and practices, including “body vibes stickers, which it claimed could ‘rebalance the energy frequency in our bodies,’ as well as sex dust, coffee enemas, ‘inner beauty’ powder, vaginal eggs, handcuff bangles, vaginal steamers, ‘Psychic Vampire Repellent,’ a BDSM kit, and self-love spray,” as Breitbart News has reported.

The company faced legal trouble in 2018 and paid out a $145,000 settlement over unscientific claims made on vaginal eggs, which were said to “balance hormones, regulate menstrual cycles, prevent depression, prevent uterine prolapse and a combination of other illnesses,” according to SF Gate.

The star of Netflix’s The Politician also made waves in January after teasing her a Netflix series on Goop, which features exorcisms, psychic mediums, and orgasms.

Watch below: