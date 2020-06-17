Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain Promote Clip of Antisemite Louis Farrakhan

Hollywood celebrities including Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, and Jameela Jamil have promoted a clip of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan that was posted by comedian Chelsea Handler, who praised the anti-Semitic figure’s comments about black Americans.

Chelsea Handler posted a clip of Farrakhan’s undated appearance on The Phil Donahue Show to her Instagram account, where she described it as a “powerful” video, according to screenshots of her since-deleted post. Her post was shared and liked by a slew of celebrities who helped the video rack up more than 1.8 million views.

In the past 24 hours, Jameela Jamil, Chelsea Handler & Jessica Chastain have shared on Instagram a video of vicious anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan discussing racism. They say: "Extraordinary." "Powerful." They have over 10M followers. @jameelajamil @chelseahandler @jes_chastain pic.twitter.com/xfdr4aKRch — John-Paul Pagano (@johnpaulpagano) June 16, 2020

In the clip, Farrakhan speaks about race relations and white supremacy. “Black people who were brought to this country were stripped of their names, language, culture, religion, God, and taken totally away from the history of themselves. Here are 30 million people who don’t wear their own names—they wear your names,” he told the studio audience, according to a report from The Daily Beast.

Handler soon caught flack for praising the clip of Farrakhan, whose anti-Semitic views are well-documented. The comedian subsequently posted a disclaimer to her Instagram post, according to multiple reports.”Another thing: perhaps Farrakhan’s anti-Semitic views took form during his own oppression. We know now that oppression of one race leads to an oppression of all races,” she wrote.

Handler now appears to have deleted the post altogether. Jessica Chastain and Jameela Jamil have also deleted their own posts.

Other Hollywood celebrities who reportedly promoted the Farrakhan clip include Jennifer Aniston, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jennifer Garner, Sean Hayes, and Lisa Rinna.

Our celebrities have spoken. pic.twitter.com/9iaNKdXhKi — Claire Voltaire (@Claire_Voltaire) June 15, 2020

Louis Farrakhan was recently praised by rapper and actor Ice Cube, who called Farrakhan “honorable” in a tweet last week.

The Honorable Louis Farrakhan continues to warn America to this very second and he’s labeled one of your “evil names” and you turn your ears off. Why is the truth so offensive that you can’t stand to hear it? pic.twitter.com/dhkMZTCyLQ — Ice Cube (@icecube) June 11, 2020

Farrakhan has repeatedly made anti-Semitic remarks throughout his long career.

In a 2006 speech, he said: “It’s the wicked Jews, the false Jews, that are promoting lesbianism, homosexuality. It’s the wicked Jews, false Jews, that make it a crime for you to preach the word of God, then they call you homophobic!”

