CBS, MTV Among Networks Hiring Private Investigator to Uncover Stars’ Racist Social Media Posts

Major Hollywood networks have hired famed private investigator Edward Myers to comb through reality star’s social media accounts for content that might lead to accusations of racism.

The Daily Mail reports that networks including CBS, Showtime, MTV, and VHI have hired Myers after having to sack numerous reality stars in the past two weeks amid re-emergence the Black Lives Matter movement because of past inappropriate postings.

Myers, who has previously worked with LA County’s hardcore gang division and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ private security chief Gavin de Becker, describes himself as an “investigation and risk assessment specialist” whose services include ‘surveillance and counter-surveillance’ and ‘intelligence gathering.”

Over recent weeks, television studios have fired some of their leading reality stars for their past use of racial slurs and the like. “The only thing keeping me from doing mildly racist tweets is the knowledge that Al Sharpton would never stop complaining about me,” read one of the posts by Hartley Sawyer from The Flash, leading to his removal from the CW show.

As Breitbart News previously reported:

Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have been fired from the show after a former cast member, Faith Stowers, said the two women had called the police on her. A spokesperson for Bravo confirmed Schroeder and Doute will not be returning to the show, according to a report by Variety. The report added cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni — whose old racist tweets were recently uncovered — will also not be returning to the show.

As well as the firing of employees for previous indiscretions, companies across America have pandered to Black Lives Matter in the wake of nationwide protests, expressing their unwavering support for the far-left movement on social media as well as making large donations to organizations they see as advancing racial justice.

Earlier this month, HBO removed American Civil War classic Gone With The Wind, still regarded by many critics as the greatest film of all time, from their online streaming service on the grounds that it “depicts some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that have, unfortunately, been commonplace in American society.”

WarnerMedia chairman Bob Greenblatt has since defended his decision, describing it as a “no-brainer” and pledging to return it to the platform once they have added an appropriate disclaimer.

