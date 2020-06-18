Rob Lowe Details His Friendship with Justice Clarence Thomas

Actor Rob Lowe detailed, during an interview on Conan O’Brien’s podcast, his friendship with U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Lowe told O’Brien that his upcoming podcast would feature people from both sides of the political aisle, some of whom he counts as personal friends. And when O’Brien asked for an example of a friend that might surprise people, Lowe mentioned the conservative justice. “Uh, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas? Told ya. Look at [your] eyes. That eye vein popped!” Lowe joked of O’Brien’s reaction.

Listen below:

The 911: Lone Star star said when he was being inducted into the Horatio Alger Society, he met Justice Thomas who was officiating the ceremony.

“I got inducted into the Horatio Alger Society a couple years ago,” Lowe said. “It’s a very exclusive, very amazing society that provides scholarships for kids who come from just terrible, terrible backgrounds, but they are the best and the brightest in their classes. And the society of people in it are pretty studly; he’s one of them. So that’s how we met.”

“The reason I bring it up is he’s one of those people who occupies such a perception in people’s minds, and then you meet him, and he’s like, ‘If you ever need anything, call my number. This is my cellphone,'” Lowe said of meeting the famed jurist.

The 56-year-old actor added that he actually used the justice’s number and was surprised to have a 45-minute discussion as Justice Thomas dished out advice on what Lowe’s son should do as he entered law school and how to look for a judge to clerk with.

“And you’re like, ‘Jeez, shouldn’t there be, like, a vetting process?” Lowe joked about getting through to a U.S. Supreme Court judge so easily on the phone.

