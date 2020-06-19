Actor Ansel Elgort Accused of Sexually Assaulting 17-Year-Old Girl in 2014

Actor Ansel Elgort has been accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in 2014, according to a woman who tweeted a statement on Friday, claiming, “I didn’t want to do it the only words that came out of his mouth were ‘we need to break you in.'”

“Years later, I have PTSD, I have panic attacks I go to therapy,” said the woman, who goes by Gabby, who explained that she had sent Elgort a private message on social media telling him that her 17th birthday was coming up, and that the actor replied by giving her his private Snapchat account, from which he later asked for nude photos.

Ansel Elgort has not responded to the accusations.

Gabby has since made her Twitter account private, but a Google cache still makes the relevant tweets viewable (above).

“I didn’t think he’d ever see my [direct message] — I was just a kid and was a fan of him,” Gabby explained.

“So when it happened instead of asking me if I wanted to stop having sex knowing it was my first time and I was sobbing in pain and I didn’t want to do it the only words that came out of his mouth were ‘we need to break you in,'” said Gabby of her encounter with Elgort. “He made me think this is how sex was supposed to be. I WAS SO YOUNG AND HE KNEW THAT. He as well said stuff like ‘you’re going to be such a beautiful young lady when you’re older.’ I was fucking 17. He not only did that but asked me for nudes.”

Gabby also shared a photo (seen below) of what she claims is her with Elgort, as well as a purported screenshot of her correspondence (seen above) with the actor. Gabby went on to claim that the actor also asked her to invite one of her underage friends for a “threesome.”

“[He] asked to have a threesome with me and one of my ‘dance friends’ as they were as well underage and I didn’t tell anyone because he said it could ‘ruin his career,'” Gabby said of the Baby Driver and Billionaires Boys Club actor. “I sat there for months wondering what I did wrong. Wondering why I felt so used. Years later I have PTSD, I have panic attacks I go to therapy. Finally I’m ready talk about it and finally heal.”

The accusation comes as Elgort is set to star in the Steven Spielberg-directed $100 million adaptation of the 1957 musical, West Side Story.

